Knights Grab Seven-Point Win Over Granite City

Attack the Warriors’ pressure and make shots

By Sam Graf

Clinton County News

NASHVILLE – When Drew Dant and Drew Tonnies drilled consecutive three-pointer shots midway through the third period, the Mater Dei Knights grabbed a two-point lead on Granite City – one they would not relinquish.

Their 12-0 finish in the final 4:10 of the third quarter built them a 35-27 cushion; their continued offensive attack in the fourth quarter netted a 55-48 victory in game one of the Nashville Tournament, Monday, January 15.

In improving to 8-9 on the season, Tonnies, Lucas Theising, and Devin Rensing contributed game-high, 13-point performances.

“Tonight, we didn’t want to get back on our heels but to attack back against their pressure,” Mater Dei Coach Ron Schadegg said. “We did a nice job and got four or five open layups out of it. If we don’t do it, it’s a turnover, and it would change the dynamics of the game.

“The guards did a little better job of handling the pressure, attacking, and making good decisions. It was just a matter of making some shots and getting some confidence. Thankfully, Dev, Lucas, and Drew made some big shots.”

In the final 1:12 of the third quarter, Theising scored four points, and Tonnies ended it with a floater in the lane.

Down the stretch, the Knights made seven-of-11 field goals and five-of-eight free throws: In the clutch, Rensing scored five points, and Blake Gebke and Tonnies added four each.

Rensing hit two, three-pointers and a drive in the final 3:40 of the first period to put Mater Dei up, 13-10.

In the final 4:07 of the second quarter, Theising and Jason Koerkenmeier drained two free throws apiece to maintain the Knights, 21-20 advantage.

Theising opened the third period with a jumper from the corner, but Granite City would surge with a 7-0 run to go up 27-23. Emmitt Gordon led the Warriors with 19 points.

Next up, the Knights face Mascoutah in game two at Nashville, 6:30 p.m., Friday, January 19.