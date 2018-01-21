Mascoutah Little Indians announces TopSoccer will come to Mascoutah in 2018

MASCOUTAH – TOPSoccer (The Outreach Program for Soccer) is a community-based training and team placement program for young athletes with disabilities, will be organized Mascoutah Little Indians Soccer program over the next month. They will start the program in March 2018. The program will be designed to bring the opportunity of learning and playing soccer to any boy or girl, who has a mental or physical disability. The goal is to enable the thousands of young athletes with disabilities from the surrounding communities to become valued and successful members of the US Youth Soccer family and Mascoutah Little Indians Soccer. The program is geared towards player development rather than to competition.

Several meetings will start in February. Mascoutah Little Indians Soccer will hold several orientation meetings starting on February 13 and February 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Mascoutah Little Indians Head Quarters (Main Street). Registration for the program will start at the end February and the program starting in March 2018.

The unique thing about MLI TOPSoccer is that the program is different and is created around the needs of the participants. Example: TOPSoccer athletes will be placed individuals according to ability, not age. Another example: For those athletes not able to participate due to medical reasons, design a skills program that is rewarding, challenging and fun. It will also allow for further opportunities by joining teams for Special Olympic soccer events.

For more information or interested in learning more about the program, you can contact Rich Crothers at 618-406-2727 or richardcrothers@charter.net