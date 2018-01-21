Six Members Inducted Into The MHS Athletic Hall of Fame

Mascoutah High School held their prestigious Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony on Friday evening, January 12.

The MHS athletes honored for their outstanding achievements were: D.D. Plab – Women’s Basketball, Glen Baker – Football, Doug Walter – Baseball, Dave Stukenberg – Football, Lavion Mayes – Wrestling, and the 1972 Mascoutah High School Men’s Basketball Team.

Inductees and their history announced during the ceremony include:

D.D. Plab – Womens Basketball

If you were fortunate enough to see D.D. play basketball in the her career, you witnessed a young lady that, in many ways, changed the way the game was played. Her ball handling and ability to distribute the basketball were unseen and unmatched at the high school level in her time. D.D. had the rare ability to take over basketball games and her legacy speaks for itself. She was the first member of the thousand point club in girls basketball at MHS and her career was filled with tremendous achievements. D.D. found her way onto the Chicago Tribune All State team in multiple years and eventually accepted a scholarship to Southern Illinois University Carbondale to continue her basketball career. While in Carbondale, D.D. continued to pile up numbers that still are recognized to this day, as some of the most accomplished in Saluki Basketball History. D.D. Is 8th all time at SIU in Career points with 1,380. She is 6th All Time in career field goals made with 590, and she is still 4th all time in free throw percentage shooting 81% over her 4 yers in Carbondale. D.D. was fortunate enough to continue her career professionally overseas in Dublin, Ireland and remains one of the very few Salukis to ever play professional women’s basketball. Tonight D.D. joins her brother Darin as a member of Mascoutah’s Athletic Hall of Fame.

Glen Baker – Football

Glen is being recognized for his tremendous football career, both at Mascoutah High School, and his alma mater, Missouri Southern State University. Glen was a 1st team all Mississippi Valley Defensive back in both 1978 and 1979. He was also recognized on the All MVC team as a Punter and an offensive end in 1979 making him one of the rare players that was an all-conference performer in all 3 phases of the game. Glen was the co-captain of the 1979 State Championship football team and was also named the teams co-MVP that same season. From there he went on to a very accomplished career at MSSU. Glen was the 1983 NAIA District 16 Player of the year. That same season, he was named an NAIA 1st team All American Defensive Back, and a 1st Team Academic All-American. Glen was recognized by the University as the E.O. and Virginia Humphrey Outstanding Athlete Award winner as a Senior acknowledging his accomplishments throughout his career on the gridiron. In 2000, Glen was inducted in to the Missouri Southern University Athletic Hall of Fame for all of his achievements at that University.

Doug Walter – Baseball

Doug has the distinct honor of becoming the first baseball player inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame. When you dig into the deep history of Mascoutah Baseball, you cannot have a conversation about MHS all-time greats without Doug’s name being at the top of the list. His career included being named the a 1st team All-MVC performer in multiple seasons, and a member of the distinguished St. Louis Post Dispatch All- Metro Team, recognizing his dominant career on the mound. Doug was a 1st Team All Area selection by the BND in both 2000 and 2001. Also In 2001, Doug was named the Large School Belleville News Democrat baseball Player of the year. Doug’s career continued at Southwestern Illinois College where he was an All-American Pitcher in 2003. That same season, he was also named both the Region 24 Player of the Year, and the Great Rivers Athletic Conference Player of the Year. From there Doug earned a scholarship to Arkansas State University where he continued to have success. In 2004, Doug led the ASU Indians in starts and in 2005, as a Senior, he led the team in Saves. For all of his accomplishments at ASU, Doug was recognized as the Ike Tomlinson Leadership award winner in 2005. Following a successful career at ASU, Doug signed a contract and played professional baseball of the Gateway Grizzlies of the Frontier baseball League.

Dave Stukenberg – Football

So often in football, the guys that go unnoticed and unrecognized are the big guys up front on the interior lines. This is not the case with Dave Stukenberg. Dave put together a tremendous football career both at Mascoutah High School and then at Division 1 Southeast Missouri State University. At MHS, Dave starred in football, basketball, and track, but his footprint was deepest on the gridiron. He was recognized by several conference and area coaches as the best high school linemen they had seen in that era, and his accolades spoke for themselves. In 1989, Dave was recognized as a 1st team All MVC linemen on both offense and defense, as well as being named 1st team all-area and all metro on both sides of the ball. On top of being honored locally, Dave was recognized as a First Team All State Offensive Lineman by the Chicago Sun Times and a 2nd Team All Stater on the defensive line by the Chicago Tribune. From high school Dave moved on to SEMO where he continued to have success, playing as a true freshman for the Indians. Dave earned 4 varsity letters while at SEMO and continued to be recognized on a larger scale. Dave was a 2-Time All-Ohio Valley Conference Offensive Tackle as a Junior and a Senior. He was named a team Captain as a Senior and went on to be named the Vogelson Award recipient recognizing the team’s most valuable player that same year. After a very successful collegiate career, Dave went on to sign a professional football contract and played one season in the Canadian Football league with the Birmingham Barracudas.

Lavion Mayes – Wrestling

When you talk about the most accomplished athletes in the history of our school and our great city, you cannot have that conversation without the name Lavion Mayes. In high school, Lavion had a love for the wrestling mat, and the determination to be the best. As a sophomore he qualified for his first state tournament, giving us all a glimpse of what was to come. By his Junior year he was a 2-time State qualifier and brought home a 3rd place individual medal in the 140 pound division at the IHSA state Championships. A semi final loss that year was all the motivation he needed to set his goal for his senior year and beyond. As a Senior Lavion conquered the 145 pound division becoming our school’s first, and only wrestling State Champion. That accomplishment earned him a scholarship to the University of Missouri where he would continue to flourish on the wrestling mat. Lavion qualified for the NCAA championships as a freshman , and from then on, re-wrote the history books. As a sophomore he was a Division 1 All American placing 7th at 141 pounds. His Junior Year was even more successful as he moved up in weight to 149 pounds and moved up on the podium becoming a 2-time All-American with a 3rd place finish at the NCAA Championships. Lavion wasn’t done there as his Senior year he would work his way all the way to the National Championship match in Stl Louis at the NCAA Championships. Lavion fished as the National runner-up at 149 lbs making him a 3-Time NCAA All-American and put him in the nations wrestling elite. Lavion ranks 9th All Time at Mizzou in career wins with 122, 4th in career major decisions with 29, and 7th all time in career win percentage winning 84% of his matches. Lavion is only the 5th Missouri Tiger in history to become a 3-time All-American. All of this while earning a degree in electrical engineering.

1972 Boys Basketball Team

The 1972 boy’s basketball team remains one of the most exciting, balanced, and accomplished teams in our schools history.

Members of the team included: Tom Klingelhoefer, Kim Wheeler, Dale Meier, Jim Meincke, Ed Tiedemann, Mark Trovous, Mike James, Mike Lewis, Rich Dickhaut, Tom Sommers, George Klimis, Rodney Sommers, and Dale Friederich.

To date, they are the only boy’s team to ever make it to a Sweet 16 and that was done in the very challenging, 2-class system. Their Record of 28-2 included a Championship at the mater Dei holiday Tournament that we still play in today, and a runner up finish at the challenging Sparta invitational that season. The 1972 Indians won a regional title and a sectional championship before eventually falling in the Super Sectional game that year. Head Coach Roger Thouvenin was the architect of several talented teams in his career, but the 1972 team is still recognized as the best he has ever coached. While we are honored to induct this group of men into our Hall of Fame, we must do so by first honoring 3 members of that special team that are no longer with us today: Dale Meier, Rich Dickhaut, and George Klimis all left us far too soon, but their induction tonight will allow their legacy to remain along side their teammates and coaches and forever be enshrined here at Mascoutah High School.