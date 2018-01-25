Warriors Survive Late Charge by DuQuoin

By Sam Graf

Clinton County News

OKAWVILLE – Wesclin Basketball Coach Brent Brede did not feel his team had secured a victory over DuQuoin until the final horn had sounded and the scoreboard registered the final score.

Surely, he might have relaxed and believed it would happen after his team had exploded to a 27-12 lead – 1:08 before halftime.

No way. The last time, the Warriors played DuQuoin, the Indians had stormed back from a big deficit, and they did it again, last Thursday, tying the score, 37-37, 1:38 left in the third period, as the result of a 25-10 run.

Finally taking a 68-64 advantage with 12.1 seconds left in overtime would bring that solace.

It didn’t, for Stalwart sophomore Braeden Pursell converted a drive in the final 10 seconds; the Warriors missed two free throws, and Pursell dribbled down the court and near the three-point line, launching a makeable shot at the buzzer that would have given Du Quoin a one-point victory.

When Brede saw that shot miss, then he knew Wesclin had earned a 68-66, game-two victory at the Okawville Tournament.

If anyone put a team on his back at crunch time – it would be senior Hunter Ottensmeier. Ottensmeier, who etched a game-high 21 points, drilled a three-pointer with 1:53 remaining in overtime to put the Warriors up, 62-60.

Then, he popped in four-straight free throws – the second pair gave Wesclin a 66-62 lead with 36.4 seconds left.

“In the first half, we did a really good job defensively; in the second half, we didn’t have quite the same energy and we let them score the first four possessions of the third quarter,” Wesclin Coach Brent Brede said. “And that set the tone and got them back into the game. But I give our guys credit for hitting some big shots and getting some big stops when we needed them.

“They got a great look at the end. We are fortunate and happy to win and move on. Hunter did a great job and hit a big three in overtime. In the fourth quarter, Nate Brede hit a couple of big shots. When we are good, offensively, it’s when we are balanced, and tonight, we were balanced. It’s nice to see maturity in close games.”

Brede, a junior, also came up big in the second half, scoring 17 points, including nine in the fourth quarter. His second, three-pointer put the Warriors up, 55-53 with 2:10 left. In overtime, he made two free throws with 12 seconds left to make it, 68-64.

“(At the end of the fourth quarter), Nate had the option of shooting it or throwing it into the post,” said Brede. “In hindsight, I wish he would have thrown the ball into the post.

“But I do admire the fact that he took a big, open shot – a 15-footer; a shot he can make. We won’t fault him for taking a shot to win the game.”

Pursell led Du Quoin with 20 points, including three-straight baskets to start the fourth quarter. And junior teammate Josh Heape contributed 15, including five in overtime. In the final 20 minutes, the Indians made 19-of-34 shots and 11-of-13 free throws in storming back from a 15-point deficit.

“We gave up two easy layups in the second half,” Brede added. “But the idea being that if they don’t get those easy baskets, then they don’t get the confidence to go on a run and maybe those contested shots don’t fall. The third quarter wasn’t our best one of the season.”

Overall, the Warriors made 21-of-44 shots, seven-of19 three-pointers, and 19-of-26 free throws and only eight turnovers – two in the second half.

They jumped out to a 15-10 lead, as Brede tallied two, three-point plays, and Mick Stephens (10 points) had two scores on the inside.

Ottensmeier opened an 11-4, second quarter spurt with two buckets; Brandon Courtney (13 points) came up with a cut-behind layup; Justin Kellogg finished it off with a long, three-pointer after a post kick out. The Warriors ended the final 1:08 with five missed shots and a turnover.

Despite Du Quoin’s massive, 23-14 third-quarter rampage, in which the Indians canned eight-of-11 shots, Wesclin still managed to make six-of-13 attempts. Ottensmeier scored three times in the paint, and Stephens made consecutive baskets in the final 50 seconds to give the Warriors a 41-39 lead.

Then, it was back-and-forth the entire fourth quarter.

In overtime, Ottensmeier’s three-pointer with 1:53 and subsequent two free throws were things of beauty. With the win, Wesclin improves to 15-2.

“It was a fun game to play, but very physical.,” Ottensmeir said. “I just had to stay confident. I hit two threes in the first half, but after that, I was leaving them short and not holding my follow-through. (In overtime) Brandon made a great drive and found me for a three.”

“I knew we needed a bucket, so I had to go up and hit it. It was a great feeling. I haven’t been shooting free throws too well this season. But no one was guarding me; I just had to knock them down. I am a senior; I definitely like the big moment.”