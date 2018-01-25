4-H Steer Weigh-In February 3

Clinton County 4-H members will have weigh-in for steers and market heifers on February 3 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds in Carlyle. Animals can be weighed-in starting at 8:30 a.m.

All steers and market heifers that are to be shown in Clinton County 4-H this year must be weighed-in on that day. Members will also need to indicate if they plan to show at the Illinois State Fair Junior Show. Those planning to bring animals to weigh-in need to call Cheryl at 618-526-4551 or email timmerc@illinois.edu to register.

For more local Illinois Extension information, follow us on Facebook @bcjmwu23 or @clintonIL4h.

