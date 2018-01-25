Cougars Struggle To Score In Second Halves At Nashville

By Sam Graf

Clinton County News

NASHVILLE – The Breese Central Boys’ Basketball team probably experienced its worst second halves of the season in the final two days of the Nashville Tournament.

In the third-place matchup with Mascoutah, last Saturday, the Cougars let a 38-32, halftime lead slip away and become a 70-55 loss.

The night before against Nashville, Central allowed an 18-14 advantage become a 35-25, semifinal defeat.

The Cougars made just five-of-22 shots after intermission against Mascoutah – four-for-10 in the fourth quarter. Against a patient Nashville squad, they went three-for-12.

“We made seven threes in the first half against Mascoutah – that’s the most we made in the last four games,” Central Coach Jeremy Shubert said. “Credit the kids. They stepped up and made shots, and we were able to get into a little flow.

“Then, (in the second half) they turned up their defensive pressure and sped us up. My young guys just aren’t ready to play at that speed. We turned it over; let them get into some run-outs; and they attacked the rim. When they do that, they can be a dangerous team.

Tyler Joest led Central with 21 points, and Jackson Haag contributed nine.

Joest opened with eight points, and Logan Hamilton and Haag drilled three-pointers to lead Central to a 16-15 advantage. In the quarter, the Cougars made six-of-13 shots and just one turnover.

Central outscored Mascoutah in the second quarter, 22-17. firing in five, three-pointers. Six different Cougars scored in the period, as they ended up tallying eight-of-13 shots without a single offensive miscue.

After jumping out on Nashville, 6-2, the Cougars recorded their only other meaningful spurt in the second quarter, when they outscored the Hornets, 12-8, sinking five-of-eight shots.

Joest, who led Central with 12 points, tallied nine in the second quarter.

After halftime, the Cougars made just three-of-12 shots and committed seven turnovers.

Central, 8-10, hosts Freeburg and Highland, Friday-Saturday, January 26-27, and travels to Carlyle, Tuesday, January 30.