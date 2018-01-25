Fairview Heights City Attorney Hoerner Seeks Appellate Court Position

By Randy Pierce

tribune@heraldpubs.com

Fairview Heights City Attorney Kevin Hoerner has filed petitions to place himself on the ballot in the November, 2018 general election as a candidate for the position of Illinois Fifth Judicial Circuit Appellate Court judge.

Currently serving as city attorney for Fairview Heights, Hoerner is seeking the fill the vacancy being left open by the pending retirement of Justice Richard P. Goldenhersh.

A lifelong resident of St. Clair County who worked under the guidance of the late Robert E. Becker, who was city attorney in Fairview Heights for 35 years, Hoerner received an undergraduate degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1984 then earned his law degree in 1987 at St. Louis University.

Along with the city of Fairview Heights, his law firm, Becker, Hoerner, Thompson & Ysursa, P.C., represents many other governmental entities throughout southern Illinois. He has practiced law for over 30 years and is licensed in both Missouri and Illinois.

Hoerner primarily engages in both trial and appellate civil litigation along with municipal law, representing units of government, individuals and businesses. For the past 16 years, he has been a special assistant state of Illinois attorney general and for 21 years, has served as assistant St. Clair County state’s attorney.

He is a member and past president of both the East St. Louis Bar Association and the St. Clair County Bar Association. He currently serves on the board of directors for the Memorial Hospital Foundation Inc. and Catholic Urban Programs along with supporting numerous charitable groups in the area. Hoerner and his wife Ann reside in Belleville and have three adult children.