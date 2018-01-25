Fairview Heights Police Earning First Accreditation in St. Clair County

By Randy Pierce

Accreditation, as part of a program sponsored by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police, is expected to be achieved by the Fairview Heights Police Department later in 2018, making it the first one in St. Clair County to attain this status, according to an announcement by Chief of Police Nick Gailius.

As part of the Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program, this process compares the operations of a specific police agency, such as the Fairview Heights department, against established industry standards for modern law enforcement.

A major component of the accreditation process finds independent outside experts analyzing the local police department’s policies and actions to ensure that they match what is expected in today’s policing environment with this mechanism anticipated for completion in Fairview Heights toward late summer, according to Gailius.

The local costs for earning the accreditation, Gailius said, will come from the proceeds of funds seized from confiscated drug dealers’ assets as opposed to the city’s fiscal budget.

The Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Council is the independent body which oversees the verification of the local agency’s compliance with the expected criteria indicating a high level of quality service delivery.

In that the accreditation is said to be focused upon every component of a police agency, the areas to be assessed include such things as administration, operations, personnel and training. The aforementioned accreditation council consists of two incumbent police chiefs from within the state who are appointed by the ILACP and the directors or their designees of the following groups: the Center for Public Safety and Justice, the Institute for Public Safety Partnerships, the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority and the Illinois Municipal League.

The procedure to be undertaken by those council members performing as part of the assessment team includes reviewing files, tours of the police department, vehicle inspections, interviews with appropriate personnel and others, “ride alongs” with patrol officers and an exit interview.

If granted, the accreditation is valid for four years with an annual report required annually from the local department during that time. A member of the accreditation council will present the award certificate, marking the achievement, at a ceremony or event hosted at the local level when the entire process has been wrapped up and passes the appropriate final review.

“Fairview Heights is a model modern policing agency,” Gailius said. “We care about doing things the right way and we care about doing what is right by the citizens who live, work or visit Fairview Heights.”

“This accreditation process helps us build legitimacy and trust with our citizens. It reassures the citizens that they are dealing with truly professional police officers who are following established standards in their work.”

The Illinois program for accreditation, utilizing characteristics that those involved in its development feel are appropriate in this state, was initiated as a result of a conference held in Minnesota a few years ago where individuals involved in similar undertakings in Texas, Massachusetts, Florida and, Virginia provided input and guidance.

An overview from the state police chiefs’ association concerning the accreditation program states that the “ultimate goal is enhanced service delivery” through a framework that “incorporates community policing principles with the goal of building trust in the communities that these departments serve.”

Spelled out more specifically by the accreditation program guidelines, it has been established “for the purpose of accrediting and certifying law enforcement agencies in the state by providing an avenue for demonstrating that they have adopted standards designed to promote equal and fair law enforcement, to maximize their capability to prevent and control criminal activities and to increase interagency cooperation.”

The accredited agencies which attained that status in 2010 include police departments in Carbondale, Champaign and Channahon. There are only 21 others throughout the entire state, the most recent of which have been accredited being Mount Prospect, Morton Grove and Itasca, all in 2017. All of those are municipal police departments with the exception of the agency servicing the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus. Any city, village, town, county or state law enforcement agency is eligible for the accreditation.