Mater Dei’s Drubbed Early By Nashville In Title Game

Knights’ strong second half buries Mascoutah in semis

By Sam Graf

Clinton County News

NASHVILLE – It took three quarters for the Mater Dei Knights to pull away from Mascoutah and nab a 67-43 victory in the semifinals of the Nashville Invitational Basketball Tournament, last Friday.

They did not get the same chance against Nashville in the championship game, Saturday night.

By halftime, the Hornets had amassed a 32-17 lead, and they maintained their double-digit advantage the rest of the way in grabbing a 59-49 victory. With the win, Nashville improves to 16-5.

In the first half, the Knights shot a dismal 26.6 percent to Nashville’s 55.5. The Hornets took three more shots and made four more three-pointers. Both teams tallied eight free throws.

“We got some spread there (in the first half) and it gave us a little confidence,” Nashville Coach Wayne Harre said. “I thought we guarded well, and on the offensive end, we shot it well. And I thought we made good decisions. We didn’t play to lose.”

Lucas Theising led Mater Dei with 18 points, and Devin Rensing and Blake Gebke added 13 and eight points.In the second half, the Knights outscored the Hornets, 32-27.

Bryson Bultman and Carson Parker topped the Hornets with 19 apiece, and Jack Haley added eight.

“In a championship game, you’ve got to be ready to play – there’s no other question about it,” Mater Dei Coach Ron Schadegg said. “We’re hovering at .500 and have a chance to play for a championship – you’ve got to have a little more toughness, attitude, and guts than what we showed early on in the game.

Late in the game, when we were scrambling, we showed that a little bit. When they jump up on you by 10 points, the style they play, it is like a 20-point lead. We talked about it before the game; we just didn’t respond very well, tonight.”

Gebke gave Mater Dei a lift in the third period, netting three shots, as the Knights made six-of-eight attempts in the first six minutes to trim the deficit to 11.

And it stayed 11 throughout most of the fourth quarter, though the Knights made five-of-10 shot attempts and seven-of-eight free throws. Rensing and Theising scored five apiece down the stretch.

Against Mascoutah, the Knights extended a 28-26, halftime lead to a 24-point victory, as Rensing and Gebke led with 21 and 18 points, and Theising chipped in 13. Mater Dei made 17-of-28 shots after intermission.

In the third period, they made eight-of-15 shots. Rensing drilled two, three-pointers and converted a fast-break layup, and Gebke and Theising made two drives each.

Gebke and Theising led the team in the fourth quarter with six and four points.

This week, Mater Dei, 9-10, hosts Madison, Tuesday, January 23; travels to Teutopolis, Friday, January 26; takes on Marion, Saturday, January 27, at Pinckneyville.