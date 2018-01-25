Shimkus Nominates 19 to Military Service Academies
“The academies look at academics, leadership, and physical fitness in order to assure a young person is well-rounded and able to cope with the unique challenges of attending a military school,” Shimkus, himself a graduate of West Point, said. “I am very proud of these young men and women for considering an academy for their college choice and am grateful for the honor of being able to nominate them.”
The four military academies that require congressional nominations are the: United States Military Academy (USMA), located in West Point, New York; United States Air Force Academy (USAFA), located in Colorado Springs, Colorado; United States Naval Academy (USNA), located in Annapolis, Maryland; and United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA), located in Kings Point, New York.
High school juniors, college students, or current members of the military who are residents of the 15th District and wish to attend an academy beginning in 2019 can start the dual application process now by registering on the academy’s website. This summer, interested students should complete the online application form for the Congressman’s office available at shimkus.house.gov/services/academy.
The full list of the congressman’s nominees for the class of 2022 are:
Collin Henderson of Trenton to USNA
Sophia Allen of Oblong to USAFA and USNA
Morgan Braden of Strasburg to USAFA
Donavon Burton of Arcola to USMA
Joseph Churm of Mahomet to USAFA and USNA
James Crane of Arcola to USAFA, USMA, USNA, and USMMA
Allison Duncan of Rossville to USMA
Abigail Duzan of Tuscola to USMA
Anna Freeland of Mount Carmel to USNA
Augustus Heal of Effingham to USAFA, USMA, and USNA
Jarrett Jones of Effingham to USNA
Wesley Jones of Robinson to USAFA
Zachary Keitel of Effingham to USAFA
Samuel Kettleson of Mattoon to USNA
Washington (Alex) Loeffler of St. Jacob to USAFA, USMA, USNA, and USMMA
Ethan Macklin of Findlay to USAFA
Erin Roberts of Naperville to USMMA*
Patrick Sherrod of Effingham to USMA, USNA, and USMMA
Hayden Wimberly of Salem to USAFA
An individual may be nominated to more than one academy.