Shimkus Nominates 19 to Military Service Academies

“The academies look at academics, leadership, and physical fitness in order to assure a young person is well-rounded and able to cope with the unique challenges of attending a military school,” Shimkus, himself a graduate of West Point, said. “I am very proud of these young men and women for considering an academy for their college choice and am grateful for the honor of being able to nominate them.”

The four military academies that require congressional nominations are the: United States Military Academy (USMA), located in West Point, New York; United States Air Force Academy (USAFA), located in Colorado Springs, Colorado; United States Naval Academy (USNA), located in Annapolis, Maryland; and United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA), located in Kings Point, New York.

High school juniors, college students, or current members of the military who are residents of the 15th District and wish to attend an academy beginning in 2019 can start the dual application process now by registering on the academy’s website. This summer, interested students should complete the online application form for the Congressman’s office available at shimkus.house.gov/services/academy.

The full list of the congressman’s nominees for the class of 2022 are:

Collin Henderson of Trenton to USNA

Sophia Allen of Oblong to USAFA and USNA

Morgan Braden of Strasburg to USAFA

Donavon Burton of Arcola to USMA

Joseph Churm of Mahomet to USAFA and USNA

James Crane of Arcola to USAFA, USMA, USNA, and USMMA

Allison Duncan of Rossville to USMA

Abigail Duzan of Tuscola to USMA

Anna Freeland of Mount Carmel to USNA

Augustus Heal of Effingham to USAFA, USMA, and USNA

Jarrett Jones of Effingham to USNA

Wesley Jones of Robinson to USAFA

Zachary Keitel of Effingham to USAFA

Samuel Kettleson of Mattoon to USNA

Washington (Alex) Loeffler of St. Jacob to USAFA, USMA, USNA, and USMMA

Ethan Macklin of Findlay to USAFA

Erin Roberts of Naperville to USMMA*

Patrick Sherrod of Effingham to USMA, USNA, and USMMA

Hayden Wimberly of Salem to USAFA

An individual may be nominated to more than one academy.