Special Olympics Illinois Athletes To Compete At Wesclin In Region J Basketball Tournament

HIGHLAND- Families, volunteers and spectators will be cheering on 397 Special Olympics Illinois athletes as they compete in the Region J Basketball Team and Individual Skills on Sunday, January 28, 2018, at Wesclin High School & Middle School in Trenton.

Teams from Special Olympics Illinois Regions J, H and K will be among those competing in team play. The competition will begin at 9 a.m. and will have games throughout the day (until approximately 4:00 pm). Opening Ceremonies begin at 10:15 a.m. with the Bishop Althoff Knights of Columbus 4th Degree will be presenting the flag. Teams will be announced and the Wesclin High School Cheerleaders will perform. In addition to team competitions, individual athletes from Special Olympics Illinois Region J will compete in Individual Skills including dribbling, shooting and passing. This competition will begin immediately following Opening Ceremonies.

Gold medal winners from teams and skills will be eligible to compete at the Special Olympics Illinois State Basketball Tournament in Bloomington / Normal on March 16-18, 2018.

The public is invited to watch the competition and experience the joy of achievement by Special Olympics athletes. Concessions and souvenirs will be available. Admission is free.

The Illinois Knights of Columbus, Law Enforcement Torch Run and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois are Official Partners of Special Olympics Illinois. Region J presenting sponsors include Alton Foundation, Salty Dawgs Motorcycle Club, Heartland Coca Cola, Peterson Health Clinic, Da-Com, Edison’s Sports Complex, Madison Mental Health Board, McKendree University, The Bank of Edwardsville, Olin Winchester Corporation, Proctor & Gamble, Phillips 66, and Wesclin School District.

Special Olympics Illinois is a not-for-profit organization offering year-round training and competition in 19 sports for nearly 22,000 traditional athletes with intellectual disabilities and nearly 21,000 Young Athletes ages 2-7 with and without intellectual disabilities. Special Olympics transforms the lives of people with intellectual disabilities, allowing them to realize their full potential in sports and in life. Special Olympics programs enhance physical fitness, motor skills, self-confidence, social skills and encourage family and community support. If you are interested in learning more about Special Olympics Illinois, volunteering or providing financial support to help make Special Olympics programs possible, contact Region J Director, Justin Dunning at jdunning@soill.org or call 618-654-6680.