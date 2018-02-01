Leave a Comment

When Brian Hoerchler was a young boy, he would oftentimes help his dad at the family auto body shop, sweeping floors and doing other odds and ends projects.

Now, he is the new owner of New Baden Auto Body.

On Jan. 1, Brian took over the family business, from his dad Tim Hoerchler, making New Baden Auto Body a third generation, family-owned and operated business.

Before Tim Hoerchler was owner, Tim’s dad, Harold Hoerchler, actually started the company, in 1957.

“My dad started the business in 1957 and the first shop was right across from the (now police station) on Hanover Street,” Tim Hoerchler said.

The shop moved in 1966, to where they are now, on South Railway Street.

“There used to be a lumber shop there and they tore it down and put in the auto body shop,” Tim Hoerchler said.

Harold Hoerchler ran the business until April 1, 1979, when Tim took over.

Throughout the years and the changing of hands, the services had changed too.

“In 1957 until 1979, the services that we offered was just auto body repair, painting and towing,” said Tim Hoerchler.

He added that when he took over in ’79, they added 24-hour towing and in-house framework.

They have also offered vehicle air conditioning work, and selling tires, to their list too.

Now that Brian Hoerchler is in the picture as the owner, he said that plans for the future would be to bring the business back onto Hanover Street again, so they can be seen more by customers and residents.

“Where we are located now, a lot of people don’t really see us or know about our business,” said Brian. “Since we are not on the main street, we oftentimes get overlooked.”

Brian also said that he’d like to be able to do more mechanical work, and hire another employee in the future.

Brian is definitely no stranger to the business — helping his dad as a kid at the auto body shop, even before he began working there after high school.

Tim Hoerchler said he’s not going anywhere yet though; he plans to stick around for a while, helping out at the shop.

“And make sure I drive Brian crazy every once in a while,” he laughed.

The transition of the company to his son is very exciting for Tim.

“It’s a third generation business and there is not a lot of third generation body shops in this area,” he said.

New Baden Auto Body takes pride in their work and their customers.

“We have guaranteed our work from day one. We don’t have comebacks that costs a lot of money to have fixed,” said Tim Hoerchler. “We have always guaranteed and will continue to guarantee our work. We want to service the people and do a good job and do it right. That’s always been our goal.”

The Hoerchlers said that they accept all insurance work.

“Don’t ever let the insurance company tell you where to take your car,” said Tim Hoerchler. “You pay for it . You pay for the insurance. It’s up to you — not the insurance company — where your car gets fixed.”

In addition, they also stress about supporting your local businesses.

“Your local businesses are the ones that support your children’s sports and academic programs, so work with your local businesses,” said Tim Hoerchler. “You need to do your business in town so we can keep business in town.”

New Baden Auto Body offers a virtually unlimited list of capabilities because of their 59 years in the auto body repair business.

When it comes to their business, they offer their customers fair and honest pricing to go along with their expert results.

Listed below is a list of services they offer their clients:

• 24 Hour Towing

• Auto Body Repair

• Auto Body Collision Repair

• Frame Straightening

• Tire Installation

• Dent Removal

• Auto Glass Repair

• Insurance Claim Processing

For more information about New Baden Auto Body, stop by and see Brian at 302 S. Railway St. in New Baden or call (618) 588-4571.