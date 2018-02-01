HSHS St. Joseph-Breese Auxiliary Host Used Book Fair Feb. 15-18

Over 36,000 used books and other items, including DVDs, CDs, books on CD, records, puzzles, games and sheet music will be featured at the 16th annual Used Book Fair and Bake Sale sponsored by the Auxiliary at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese.

The sale will be held Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 15-18, at the Breese American Legion, 575 N. Main St.

Hours will vary by day as follows: from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, with half-price after 3 p.m.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, with half-price all day; and 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Feb. 18, with $3/bag until 10:30 a.m. then everything free until closing with packing up beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Event coordinators have the option of adjusting the schedule in case of inclement weather or other emergency with details posted, if possible, on the hospital’s Facebook page.

Admission will be charged the first day only – $6 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., then $3 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with free admission the remaining three days.

Bake sale items will be available Friday, Feb. 16, only, from 10 a.m. until sold out.

On the first day of the fair, most items, except for those individually priced, will be from 15 cents to $1. Prices include hardcover books – $1; paperbacks – 50 cents; toddlers’, children’s and teens – 50 cents for hardcovers and 25 cents for paperbacks; romance, Harlequins and Silhouettes – 50 cents; records – 50 cents; sheet music and magazines – 10 cents.

Books – fiction and non-fiction – will be organized in over 60 categories and genres.

There will be a number of individually priced specialty books. Some sheet music along with DVDs, CDs, books on CD, games and puzzles will also be individually priced.

In addition, tickets for the Auxiliary’s Tuesday, March 20, Spring Quilt Raffle will be available at $1 each or six/$5. Featured on the raffle is a 90-inch by 109-inch geometric-patterned quilt in black, white and gray and a 39-inch by 58-inch “New All Star” teddy bear and sports-themed baby quilt.

Proceeds from Auxiliary activities benefit HSHS St. Joseph’s in Breese.

For more information, contact Volunteer Services at 526-5351 or judy.schrage@hshs.org.