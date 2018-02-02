Edwardsville Erases East’s Early Momentum

By Sam Graf

Fairview Heights Tribune

BELLEVILLE – The Belleville East’s Girls’ Basketball team took it to Edwardsville early, jumping out to a 9-5 lead – 4:10 into the first period. But the flurry didn’t last.

In the final 3:50 of the first quarter, the Tigers finished it, 9-2, got warmed up, and then took it out on the Lancers the rest of the way, pulling away to a 61-35 victory, last Wednesday, at East.

The Lancers made a concerted effort to take the ball to the basket right from the start, and initially, it worked.

In the first 1:39, Kaylah Rained recorded a layup and two free throws. She ended up with six points for the game. Beyonce Carter, who scored a team-high 13 points, added three.

By the end of the first quarter, East totaled just three-of-11 shots and made four turnovers.

Edwardsville, 20-0, started out shakily, making just one bucket – Kate Martin’s sweet, cut-behind layup in its first seven possessions. In that less-than-stellar stretch, the Tigers committed three turnovers.

But in the final four minutes, they made five-of-10 shots with Martin (11 points) recording three. They also hauled down three offensive rebounds.

Overall, Myriah Haywood led Edwardsville in scoring with 14 points – all in the second half – and Rachel Pranger added 12.

In the second quarter, it all fell apart for the Lancers. They made just one-of-10 shots – Brittney Nitz’s three-pointer. For the game, they mustered a frosty, 10-for-42, though they sank 13-of-19 free throws. East committed just eight turnovers on the night.

And they could not stop the Tigers from exploding 16-3 on six-of-nine shooting – much of it from Edwardsville’s organized, attacking offense.

“We had a very good start, firing on all cylinders; we looked good,” East Coach Amanda Kemezys said. “Then, we went ice-cold. I think we had three points in the second quarter.

“Obviously, it hurts when we get into foul trouble – when Kaylah and Beyonce are both out. Not that we don’t have other offensive players, but we look to them. We got some good shots; they just weren’t going in, and we started fouling. That’s when they broke it open.”

Edwardsville broke it open, because the Tigers are good, though they did commit 18 turnovers.

In the third period, their defense only allowed East to drain two-of-12 attempts, and Haywood came back on the court and contributed 10 points in a 21-6 spree – making nine-of-13 shots.

Besides the rugged play of Carter on the inside, Bryce Dowell came out firing in the fourth quarter, sinking three baskets.

East, 13-8 and 8-3 in the Southwestern Conference, travels to E. St. Louis, Thursday, January 25.