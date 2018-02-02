Study to Determine County’s Cost for Providing Services

By Randy Pierce

In order to determine just how much certain public services are costing St. Clair County, and therefore possibly whether or not various fees for said services should be adjusted, a comprehensive study of four departments has been approved by the county board.

At Monday evening’s meeting of the St. Clair County, an agreement with Fiscal Choice Consulting, LLC of Northfield, Illinois (near Chicago) was approved unanimously.

The study will assess the cost of the services provided by the sheriff’s department, the recorder of deeds, the county clerk and the department of mapping, platting and zoning. All four of those departments are allowed by state statutes to set prices for permits, licensing, documents and other services they provide to the public.

The agreement with Fiscal Choice Consulting establishes a three-month time frame for completion of the study with the firm providing to the county a listing of the services costs for the functions occurring within each department.

Fiscal Choice is requiring that its written requests for information from the departments be answered within one week then will, when all its work is completed, send a draft report to the county for review.

The county will have two weeks to look over the draft and advise Fiscal Choice about any changes that may be needed concerning the information or data contained in it. The cost to the county for the study will be $30,000 to be paid in the following increments: 40 per cent upon the completion of initial personnel interviews, 40 per cent when the first draft findings are delivered and 20 per cent when the final report is delivered.

St. Clair County Director of Administration Debra Moore is shown in the agreement as being the contact person for the consultant firm.

Prior to the passage of the agreement Monday evening, board member Frank X. Heiligenstein of Freeburg said this study was needed in lieu of rising costs and declining revenues the county has been experiencing, something he and others on the board have addressed in the past.

Also at Monday evening’s county board meeting, an agreement calling for the providing of law enforcement services to the Bi-State Development Agency was renewed with a unanimous vote of approval, effective July 1 of this year and continuing for 12 months thereafter.

Bi-State agrees to pay the county sheriff’s department $1,411,752 per the terms of this agreement which concerns the safety and security of passengers using the MetroLink light rail transportation system.

A total of 12 uniformed deputies will be made available for this purpose including a lieutenant and two sergeants with the others being patrol officers. Bi-State and the sheriff’s department are to work together determining the locations and times for these individuals to be on duty for MetroLink service.

The officers are to devote 80 per cent of their time to on-train duty unless they are involved in a situation related to an arrest or other detail work. Their patrol work is also to include station areas, parking lots and other MetroLink customer facilities along with maintaining a high level of visibility.

Reappointments approved unanimously by the county board Monday evening, included Privacy Official Frank Bergman for one year, County Board Vice-Chairman Lonnie Mosley for one year, 9-1-1 Emergency Telephone System Board member Ken Easterly for four years and Metro East Park and Recreation Board member Frank Bergman for three years, all of these effective on Feb. 1.