A Call For Volunteers Within Our Community

By Rich Crothers

MASCOUTAH – Volunteering is generally considered an altruistic activity where an individual or group provides services for no financial gain “to benefit another person, group or organization.” Volunteering offers so much more to the person volunteering. Perhaps the first and biggest benefit people get from volunteering is the satisfaction of incorporating service into their lives and making a difference in their community and country. Just image if every citizen in Mascoutah volunteered just one hour a month. 7,963 (2016) hours each month would go into our community to improve our way of life. One hour is not much when you consider an average month has 720 hours.

I like to point out that over the past two decades we have also seen a growing body of research that indicates volunteering provides individual health benefits in addition to social ones. You also need to consider all the intangible benefits—such as pride, satisfaction, and accomplishment—are worthwhile reasons to serve. In addition, when we share our time and talents we strengthen our community, improve lives, opportunities to connect with others and transform our own life.

Volunteer work helps a variety of Mascoutah organizations. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says that during the year ended September 2009, approximately 63.4 million people recognized the importance of volunteer work and gave their time through an organization at least once. Religious organizations benefited from the highest number of volunteer hours, followed by educational programs and programs benefiting young people. The benefiting Mascoutah youth is the underlying reason for this article. The Mascoutah Little Indians and other organizations that service our children are in desire need for more volunteers.

Many people believe volunteering will consume their free time. But according to a July 2009 article published by National Public Radio, micro-volunteering lets people volunteer in small bits of time, usually through their computer or cell phone. Micro volunteers play an important role by arranging car service for someone’s doctor visit, or by volunteering to judge entries in an essay contest. Each action can be accomplished in a small amount of time, but has a big effect in combination with the efforts of other volunteers. To bring it closer to home for the Mascoutah Little Indians, a coach will impact more young people in a year than the average person does in a lifetime.

Helping others kindles happiness, as many studies have demonstrated. When researchers at the London School of Economics examined the relationship between volunteering and measures of happiness in a large group of American adults, they found the more people volunteered, the happier they were, according to a study in Social Science and Medicine. Compared with people who never volunteered, the odds of being “very happy” rose 7% among those who volunteer monthly and 12% for people who volunteer every two to four weeks. Among weekly volunteers, 16% felt very happy—a hike in happiness comparable to having an income of $75,000–$100,000 versus $20,000, say the researchers.

There are still many answers to the question, why volunteering is important! Even though it’s not something you will get paid for, the benefits are actually greater than the money itself. Again, volunteering isn’t one of the most plush, easy, or glamorous of jobs, but it is one of the most beneficial and uplifting. While no monetary compensation is received, many will tell you that their work and experiences gained as a volunteer were worth way more than any money they could have gotten from another line of work. For me, over thirty years working with Special Olympics and coaching soccer has given the most enjoyable memories of my life (of course, besides my grandchildren!)

I heard these words many years ago when I was in the military at speech given by General Robinson Riser and they are truer today than ever. Robinson was an Ace in both Korea and Vietnam. He was also Prisoner of War for seven years in Vietnam. Besides my dad, he was my hero growing up. They are words I try to live by in my daily life and hopefully can instill within Mascoutah:

I believe that today’s young people are searching for a dragon to slay. I want to help them find the right dragon. I want our young people to be proud of the things that count. I want to show that the smartest and the bravest rely on their faith in God and in our way of life. I hope to show how that faith has been tried by fire and never failed. I would like to say, “do not ever be ashamed of your faith, nor your wonderful hertiage. Be proud of those things which made America great and which can, with our help, be even greater.”

Lastly, to bring the article to a close, I like to ask each of the Mascoutah residents to strive to find an organization within our community and volunteer a few hours a month. You do not have to look far. An example is the Mascoutah Little Indians Soccer. They are currently taking signups for their upcoming Spring Soccer Season and the newly formed TopSoccer program (TOPSoccer is a community-based training and team placement program for young athletes with disabilities.) We need coaches and referees). I am aware soccer is not everyone’s “cup of tea” so volunteer at Leu Civic Center, Senior Center or community program. Hope to see in any upcoming event.