Approval Given For Large “Welcome to Mascoutah” Sign

By Pamela Rensing

mascherald@heraldpubs.com

Councilmen discussed the new “Welcome to Mascoutah” sign that was recently designed during the regular Monday council meeting, Feb. 5.

City Manager Cody Hawkins asked the council to waive the competitive bidding requirements for the sign, and approve the purchase with ProSigns Advertising and Design Company of Belleville who was also the designer of the project.

The reason for waiving the competitive bidding requirement is because the sign is “very specialized to the needs and wants of the City,” stated Hawkins in his report to the council. “Requesting bids for this purchase would be impossible since it would involve a very detailed design which would result in only one bidder – the company who did the designs work for the request.”

The total cost for the 25 foot by 9 foot “Welcome to Mascoutah” sign is $38,274 and will be located near Route 4 and Progress Parkway. The project is a budgeted item, and will be paid for out of the Planning/Development Budget.

ProSigns recently installed three new smaller “Welcome Signs” in town.

Other items on the agenda included:

• Councilmen approved an increase in pool fees for non-residents beginning this summer.

“Since the pool is a service, keeping fees reasonable for our citizens is of the upmost importance,” reported Hawkins. “Affected areas of increase include non-resident rates for after 4 p.m., non-resident pool pass rates, and non-resident swim lesson fees.”

Hawkins added that pool party rates will increase for both residents and non-residents “to ensure that our rates cover the costs for hosting a pool party.” Pool parties for 50 people or less has been eliminated.

The age for free daily rates was changed from three-year-olds to two-year-olds.

• Council members approved a resolution authorizing the City to enter into an agreement with IDOT (Illinois Department of Transportation) for the construction of the Mascoutah Berm Multi-Use Path from Route 4 to 10th Street.

The project consists of constructing a multi-use asphalt path, pavement marking, signage, and other ancillary work. The project is estimated to cost $337,700. An IDOT CMAQ grant will pay $270,160 while the City will pay the remainder of $67,540 out of General Funds.

Councilmen also approved a resolution approving the Local Public Agency Agreement for Federal Participation for the construction of the Mascoutah Berm Multi-Use Path from 10th Street to County Road.

The preliminary construction cost is estimated at $105,000. The IDOT STU grant will pay $54,525, while the City will be responsible for $50,475. The payment will be made out of the General Funds account.