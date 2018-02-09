Architectural Planning Service Hired For New MMS Addition

By Keith Gillett

Mascoutah Herald

The Mascoutah District 19 School Board took a tentative step to move forward with a proposal to add on to the current Mascoutah Middle School, by hiring an architectural planning service to provide the Board with a detailed look at proposed additions for MMS.

The Board approved the hiring of FGM Architects of O’Fallon on an hourly basis, not to exceed $10,000, for facility planning. It was felt that there was not enough information about the proposed work to be done at MMS before establishing a full contract for architectural services. The Board felt it needed to identify the scope of the project to include planning for a new cafeteria, new HVAC plant boilers, site improvements, the proposed classroom addition, locker rooms, library/office, and future flexibility.

At a special Saturday meeting on January 13th, the Board agreed to move forward on a plan to expand MMS as the best way to alleviate crowding in District schools. It was proposed by the Administration that the Board consider adding either a new cafeteria plus eight to ten classrooms in a Phase I project which would add 15,000 square feet on the east side of the current building, or add a new cafeteria and 15 to 20 classrooms that would provide 35,000 to 45,000 square feet of space.

District 19 Superintendent Craig Fiegel told the Board that the addition would allow MMS to be set up as a split attendance center for fifth and sixth grade, and seventh and eighth grade.

The cost for the smaller Phase I project was estimated at $5 million, while the larger Phase 2 project could cost up to $15 million. The District plans to fund the project with existing reserves. Even with quick action from FGM Architects and any follow on architectural work, it could be as long as a six months to a year before construction starts on any new addition.

In other business the Board:

• Approved the 2018-19 course catalog for Mascoutah High School.

• Approved a resolution that will make public the minutes of executive sessions held from July through December 2017 once it has been determined that it is no longer necessary to protect the public interest or privacy of individuals, except for parts redacted. All minutes and recordings from July 2016 to December 2016 will be destroyed.

• Approved a motion designating Dr. Fiegel and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Frank Williams to prepare the FY19 tentative budget.

• Approved the hiring of Scheffel Boyle as the District’s auditing firm for the next three years for $30,000 in FY18, $31,500 in FY 19, and $33,000 in FY 20. Previously Rice Sullivan had done the audit for the District for the past ten years. Cost of the FY17 audit was $32,000.

• Purchased three new 39-passenger wheel-chair capable buses for $259,749 from Central State Bus Sale.

• Purchased 29 new computers and monitors for $35,670 from Dell. The District will be reimbursed via two Career and technical Education (CTE) grants.

• Approved a proposed calendar for academic year 2018-19 which will be posted to the District website for review. The plan is to approve the calendar at the February 20 Board meeting.

• Approved the District’s use of the IRS rate for mileage of 54.5 cents per mile.

• Approved Paolo Dulcamara as the new principal at MMS effective July 1, and the retirement of Kathy Lickenbrock as RtI teacher at Scott Elementary after 14 year of service.

• In classified personnel actions approved Collin O’Brien as custodian at Mascoutah Elementary; Monica Graham as an Individual Care Aide at SES; Zachary Cooper as a Bus Aide; Mary Price as a RtI Instructional Aide at MES; Tonya Kucharski as an Instructional Aide at MHS; Dawn Peters as a Cook at MHS; the transfer of Katherine Brummett as RtI Aide at MES; the resignations of Lisa Moll as Bus Aide, Justin Hull as custodian at WES, and Brandon Armfield as head groundskeeper. Approved the retirement of Ruth Helbig as a bus driver after 17 years. Approved the resignation of Abigail Schlueter as assistant girls soccer coach at MHS.