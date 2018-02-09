MMS Braves Blast Whiteside For First Trip To State

Seibert, Bibb, and defense are dominant in 33-point win

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

MASCOUTAH – The MMS 8th Grade Basketball team walloped the Whiteside Warriors, 76-43, to win its first-ever, Class L Region V title in front of a raucous home crowd, last Thursday.

The Braves continue in the postseason, earning a quarterfinal matchup with Collinsville in the Class L State Championships, 10:45 a.m., Saturday, February 10, at Rend Lake College. MMS has lost to Collinsville twice in 2017-18 and hopes for revenge.

Mascoutah hit five-of-six shots to open an 11-3 lead on the Warriors, as Jack Seibert connected on a three-pointer and cut to the basket; Ryan Bibb scored twice on the inside; Chase Hanson made a shot in the paint.

The Braves continued the onslaught, getting up, 20-6, with 1:10 left in the period on buckets by Bibb, Lance Funk, Darion Singleton (three-pointer) and free throws from Derek Plab. The Mascoutah defense limited Whiteside to three-for-11 shooting and forced six turnovers.

Overall, Seibert scored a game-high 25 points, and Bibb, Plab, and Singleton added 14, 10, and nine, respectively. The Braves recorded 30 made shots in 56 attempts (53.57 percent), getting off 18 more than Whiteside, which tallied 36.8 percent.

MMS outscored Whiteside 25-8 in the second quarter, jumping out, 13-0. Seibert persisted with 11 points, and Justin King connected twice. In the final 1:46, Singleton and Max McCollum fired in three-pointers.

In the second period, the Braves forced nine turnovers and allowed the Warriors to make just one-of-six shots.

“We played really well in the first half,” MMS 8th Grade Coach Mark Blunt said. “The boys were excited and charged up. They know this is the first time in our history that we have advanced to the state tournament.

“I thought we had a gutsy performance – Chase Hanson is playing with a broken thumb. It was a great team effort. When we have turnovers, we are trying to do the right things; we’re just not executing. But, we created more turnovers than we gave up. That’s always a good thing.”

Besides the great work of Seibert and Bibb, Coach Blunt applauded the play of King and Singleton for their scrappiness, defensive prowess, and solid team play.

“All year long, we pushed: ‘Be a team; for the most part, we pulled that off, tonight.”

Seibert and Bibb manhandled the Warriors with nine and six points in a 19-17, third-period advantage. And Singleton bombed another three-pointer.

Plab scored Mascoutah first eight points of the fourth quarter on three drives and two free throws; Funk powered in an offensive-rebound, and Shaun Kendrick rounded out the scoring, swishing a long, three-pointer.