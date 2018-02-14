Local Athletes Compete in State Winter Games

By Rich Crothers

for the Mascoutah Herald

Fifteen area Special Olympics athletes made the 6-hour trek to the State Winter Games in Galena, IL earlier this month. Of the 15 athletes, five were from Mascoutah.

The team is sponsored by Belleville Area PTOEC (Parent Teacher Organization for Exceptional Children), based in Belleville. Over 450 athletes from throughout Illinois competed in this 3-day event and showed off their winning form in Alpine skiing and snowshoeing.

Special Olympics Winter Games is one of nine Special Olympics-Illinois sports competitions. The Winter Games are held at Chestnut Mountain in Galena. Qualifiers were held throughout the state earlier this year. Region J, which covers the St. Louis Metro East, held its district competition in Mt Vernon in December. The fifteen PTOEC athletes who received gold medals in Mt. Vernon advanced to state.

Snowshoeing is the predominant winter sport in areas of the state where snow is less common. Unlike skiing, snowshoeing works on grass or in sand. The PTOEC team practiced every Saturday beginning in October, and focused on endurance and speed. By January, the athletes were running the beaches at Carlyle Lake. Coaches Rich Crothers (Mascoutah), Bob Kolb (Freeburg) and Kate Elder (Mascoutah). punctuated the last practice by taking the team to Trenton’s Dairy King. The practices and competitions tested more than athletic prowess. Throughout the season the athletes endured below zero wind chills and a winter advisory complete with snow fall during the state games on Chestnut Mountain. But not even the stiff winds could chill the spirit of the Special Olympians. Several athletes turned in their best times of the season.

The Games are about much more than competition. The athletes took part in a unique Opening Ceremony as part of Illinois 50th Anniversary for Special Olympics. The teams paraded through downtown Galena and ended at City Hall where law enforcement Torch Run officers handed off the Special Olympics torch to athletes. Athletes then carried the torch to the cauldron holding the Flame of Hope to kick off the Games. Several speakers, including the mayor of Galena, discussed the accomplishments of the Special Olympics organization, its athletes and volunteers. The ceremony ended with fireworks, and the teams were escorted to local restaurants for dinner.

On the following evening, athletes, coaches, volunteers, and families gathered for the Victory Dance. The Victory Dance is a custom at all state games, giving the athletes a chance to celebrate and socialize with others from around the state.

Belleville PTOEC athletes include: Taylor Beck of Mascoutah (Snow Hunks relay team-Bronze Medal); Colleen Costello of Smithton (800 meters-Silver Medal, 1600 meters-Bronze Medal, Cute and Cuddly relay team-Gold Medal); Jordan Derossett of Belleville (1600 meters-4th place, Snow Hunks relay team-Bronze Medal); Kelsey Elder of Mascoutah (200 meters-Gold Medal, Snow Bunnies relay team-Silver Medal); Ryan Fenn of Mascoutah (400 meters-Silver Medal, 800 meters-Gold Medal, Snow Hunks relay team-Bronze Medal); Maddie Harnar of Belleville (50 meters-4th place, 100 meters-4th place, Cute and Cuddly relay team-Gold Medal), Jennifer Harper of O’Fallon (50 meters-4th place); Danielle Lanxon of Belleville (400 meter-4th place, Snow Bunnies relay team-Silver Medal); Alex Logeman of Belleville (200 meters-4th place, Snow Hunks relay team-Bronze Medal); Danielle Mongeon of Belleville (200 meters-4th place, Snow Bunnies relay team-Silver Medal); Anthony Norgard of Mascoutah (100 meter-6th place); Wendy Pfeil of Belleville (200 meters-4th place, Snow Bunnies relay team-Silver Medal); Christine Shields of Belleville (Cute and Cuddly relay team-Gold Medal); Mike Stroh of Smithton (50 meters-4th place); and Lauren Williams of Mascoutah (Cute and Cuddly relay team-Gold Medal).

The mission of Belleville PTOEC is to provide planned recreational activities, socialization opportunities, and instructional opportunities for intellectually impaired individuals in the Metro-East area without regard to sex, race, religion, or national origin.

Special Olympics Illinois is a not-for-profit organization offering year-round training and competition in 17 sports for more than 22,500 athletes with intellectual disabilities and nearly 20,000 Young Athletes ages 2-7 with and without intellectual disabilities. Special Olympics transforms the lives of people with intellectual disabilities, allowing them to realize their full potential in sports and in life. Special Olympics programs enhance physical fitness, motor skills, self-confidence, social skills and encourage family and community support. If you are interested in learning more about Special Olympics Illinois, volunteering or providing financial support to help make Special Olympics programs possible, contact Region J Director, Justin Dunning at jdunning@soill.org or call 618-654-6680.

To learn more about this event, please contact richardcrothers@charter.net