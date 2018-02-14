Mascoutah Chamber of Commerce February Report

The annual dinner held in January was briefly recapped. It was the general feeling that all went well. Kenny Kehrer and Dave Culli were selected by the past winners as Persons of the Year. Citizen’s Community Bank was recognized for their 25 years in business.

Cassidy Beck of Scott Credit Union reported on Sweetie Pie Day which was held on Saturday, February 3. The number of ballots that were turned in was down by about 20 percentage. This was attributed to the very cold weather. Several Main Street businesses hosted other businesses that do not have store fronts. It was felt that this worked well for both of the businesses. Aperion Care-Mascoutah was chosen by the judges as the winner of the competition. The entry from Binsbacher, Griffithe, &Dawson was the People’s Choice winner.

Chamber President Angela Rue led the discussion about the deterioration of the Santa Hut. Kathy Welker has been in touch with Corey Anstedt of Anstedt Construction. It is his opinion that we would be better off replacing the entire structure rather than try to fix up the old one. The Chamber Board is also interested in making the hut handicapped accessible. This would be impossible with the old hut. At the January Board meeting, it was decided that replacing the Santa Hut would be our 2018 community project. Anstedt Construction will donate all of the labor to build a new hut. It is estimated that material would cost approximately $10,000. Welker will take the lead on this project. Anyone who is interested can give their thoughts to her about the look of the new hut. Anyone wishing to donate money or materials to this project is welcome to do so. More information will be available as the project progresses.

Planning for Springfest will begin shortly. It is scheduled for Friday, May 18, at Main and Railway.

• Events Committee-Some participants in Sweetie Pie Day inquired about the Ice Cream Social. It is usually held on the First Saturday in June. More information will be forthcoming.

• Marketing Committee-The holiday promotion mailer was sent to all addresses in the 62258 and 62225 zip codes before Thanksgiving. Several instances of addresses not getting the flier have been documented. Several addresses also received multiple copies. The Post Office will be contacted regarding the delivery problems. Winners were drawn at the annual dinner and have been notified. The committee is also considering a second promotional mailer to be mailed during U.S. Chamber Week in the spring.

• Visitor’s Center Report-The Visitor’s Center has two new volunteers. Lee Ann is always looking for more volunteers.

• Announcements and Correspondence: Jim Connor read a thank you from one of the Holiday Promotion winners. He also announced that membership stands at 101. There are about 25 members from last year who have not renewed in 2018. They will be contacted by email. A final mailing will be sent to those who have not renewed by March 1.

• Community Reports:

-Debbie Cameron of Citizen’s Bank announced that they will have a shred day on Saturday, May 5, from 10am until noon at the bank. This is the only shred day that they will have this year.

-Espenchied Chapel will be hosting a German Dinner at their facility on February 25. Doors open at 4:00 PM and dinner is served at 4:30. Entertainment will follow dinner.

-Donna Mae Schlueter of the St. Clair County Military Ball Committee announced that the 4th annual ball will be held on Saturday, May 5.

-Shirley Hausmann of Farmers and Merchants Bank and the Chamber will be hosting a Business After Hours on Thursday, March 1 from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at their facility on North Jefferson. Reservations are suggested. They can be made by calling 618.566.3333 or by email at shausmann@fmbnashville.com.

-Tracy Butler of the Home Builders Association reminded the group about the upcoming home show at Bell-Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville. It will be held on March 2, 3, and 4.

-Susanne Duggan the local Oberweis Dairy representative announced that they now have home delivery available in Mascoutah. Customers can arrange delivery either online or by calling or emailing Susanne.

-Homes By Deesign have walkout lots available at Brickyard Estates.

-Bill Millikin of Ace Hardware will have the Scott’s Lawn Fertilizer promotion available March 1. If you order before, you will get free home delivery. If you order larger quantities for larger yards, they will offer free storage of the bags until they are needed.

-Rod Cook of Edward Jones will be hosting a financial seminar at the Mascoutah Public Library on March 1. For more information, contact Rod or the Library.

-Dr. Craig Fiegel of District 19 planning for the addition at the Middle School is underway. He hopes that the district does not need to use any more snow days. If they do, the school year will extend past Memorial Day.

-On March 9, Holy Childhood School will host a fish fry. They will also have entertainment by Steve Shininger.

-Charlie Huelsmann of the Mascoutah Herald is working on the Mascoutah Business Directory. They want to get it out as soon as possible. If you need to make changes, do so this week.

City Manager, Cody Hawkins told the group about upcoming projects. The multiuse berm trail that will run from Jefferson to County road will be a part of the April IDOT bid letting. They also hope that the Rt.4 and Rt. 177 interchange will be a part of that bidding process. Other projects that are underway or will be underway include: Poplar Street reconstruction from Rt. 4 to 6th Street, The North Welcome sign which will be 25’ by 9’, City pool renovations, and Main Street curb repair. The city will have the annual city wide yard sale on May 5. There will also be a food truck rally at the Leu Civic Center that day. The following week will be the large item pickup by Waste Management.

-Bee Hollow Market is planning their Spring Wine Tasting Schedule.

-Mayor Jerry Daugherty announced that the SAFB awards dinner that the Chamber and City sponsored last year will not be held in 2018. The Base feels that this singles out individuals and they would like to have an event with a broader appeal. The Mayor has a meeting scheduled with a representative of the Wing Commander.

-Katie Stein of the Mascoutah Senior Center asked the group to help her locate individuals over the age of 60 who are alone and might benefit from the services that the center has to offer.

-Tom’s Supermarket had an outstanding Super Bowl weekend. They sold out of wings. They will also have fish specials on Ash Wednesday and every Friday during Lent.

-The Mascoutah Tuesday Women’s Club will host a Beer and Wine Tasting at the Ag building on March 10. The doors will open at 6:00 PM. Tickets are $20 in advance and can be purchased at the Library, Daubers Pharmacy, And Flower’s Balloons, Etc. The tickets are $25 at the door.

-The Mascoutah Sportsman’s Club will have a Fish Fry the first Friday of Lent. They are also sponsoring a youth shooting group. They currently have 29 participating.

-The Lion’s Club Fish Frys begin next Friday at the Visitor’s Center and will continue each Friday during Lent.

-The Illinois Ju Jitsu Academy is offering self-defense classes. They are also seeking sponsors for students to attend out of state events. If you are interested in being a sponsor, contact the academy.

-Rue2 Photography is doing the photo directory for St. John’s United Church of Christ. They are taking the pictures, as well as designing the directory. If other churches are groups would like to have a directory, contact Angela at Rue2.

-Susanne Duggan won the 50-50 drawing.

The next Chamber Meeting will be held Tuesday, March 6, t 8:00 AM at the Visitor’s Center