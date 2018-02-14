Mascoutah Middle School Volleyball Teams Whip Wesclin

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

TRENTON – The MMS 7th and 8th Grade Volleyball teams dominated Wesclin in every phase of the game, last Tuesday, in Trenton.

The Lady Braves let a 16-2 start in set one slide just a tad, but they rebounded to record a 25-17, first-set triumph. In set two, they jumped out 13-3 and cruised to a 25-13 win.

The 7th Grade grabbed a 16-5 lead en route to a 25-13, set one victory and continued its supremacy in set two, seizing it, 25-7.

“We started off really well; our kids try to do a lot of things that other teams don’t – and sometimes it hurts us,” Mascoutah 8th Grade Coach Dan Underwood said. “But it is going to help over the long run.

“We run quick sets in the middle and make our libero be the secondary setter; we are trying to hit 10s, because we want them to ready to step into high-school play, next year.”

In the 16-2 start, the 8th graders had 6-0 and 7-0 runs. In the flurry, Eliza Lotu, Olivia Lee, Brooke Junker, Grace Bauchmann, and Amelia Hardimon hit definitive winners.

At 5-3 in set two, the Braves scored the next nine points on Ariana Rhodes’ serve to bury the Warriors. Besides Wesclin’s miscues in the rally, Lee had a push-winner, and Lotu executed a backline kill.

And leading 16-9, Mascoutah reeled off nine more points with Bachmann pumping in serves.

“It’s not about winning games,” said Underwood. “Go swing. If you hit it out, fine! It’s not about just keeping the ball in play all the time. We served a lot better and passed well, today. I thought we moved well on the court and ran good offense, today.”

The 7th Grade never trailed in set one, as Kennedi Kehrer and Ashlynn Hughes opened with kills, and Kehrer blasted a service winner.

At 8-4, the Braves exploded for eight-straight points on Dulaney Morio’s potent serve. In the rally, Claire Haines and Haley Friederich registered kills.

Trading points after that, Morio, Hughes, and Haines finished off the first set with kills.

Mascoutah completely dominated set two, opening with a 9-3 lead, and then, scoring 11-straight points on Morio’s serve to make it, 22-4. In one of the few serves Wesclin got back, Morio lifted a nice set that Alyssa Wright wrapped for a winner. She had two kills in the set.

The 2018 7th Grade squad: Ella Anderson, Nadia Chaffin, Haley Friederich, Sophia Florek, Claire Haines, Bella Hubble, Ashlynn Hughes, Kennedi Kehrer, Delaney Morio, Daryn Rust, Nina Sakamato-Flack, Alyssa Wright.

The 2018 8th Grade squad: Grace Bauchmann, Makayla English, Amelia Hardimon, Emma Jokisch, Lexie Jowett, Brooke Junker, Olivia Lee, Eliza Lotu, Iris Nalisboroski, Rachel Richter, Ariana Rhodes.