Norrenberns To Close Tom’s Supermarkets in Nashville and Freeburg

Norrenberns Foods has announced its intention to close Tom’s grocery stores in Nashville and Freeburg, IL. The exact closing date will depend on the inventory liquidation – both locations currently remain open. The Mascoutah store is not on the list of closings.

The company cited the challenge of operating unionized stores and competitive cost, and work rule disadvantages it has faced when operating against non-union stores. They also cited as the crushing cost burden of participation in the UFCW joint union/employer pension plan as reasons for the closure.

“Under federal law, multi-employer union pension funds that are underfunded can make assessments (called withdrawal liability) on contributing employers to make up for funding shortfalls,” stated Don Norrenberns. “For our family, those assessments were for millions of dollars. In addition, when the majority of groceries are now sold at non-union businesses (Wal-Mart, Target, Aldi, Save-A-Lot, Ruler Foods, Dollar General, etc.) we find ourselves at a competitive disadvantage.

“For these reasons, we had no choice but to discontinue operations at these locations.”

Norrenberns also stated “because we were very blessed to serve the Freeburg community for over 32 years, and the Nashville community for over 12 years, it is an emotional and difficult decision. We have been blessed by incredible staffs at both locations, wonderful people who have become like family. We are forever grateful and appreciate the friends and neighbors who have loyally supported us these many years.”