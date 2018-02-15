Belleville East Lancers’ Defense Clamps Down On O’Fallon

Yates and Lacey lead East to 11-point win

By Sam Graf

The Tribune

BELLEVILLE – The Belleville East Boys’ Basketball team limited O’Fallon to just seven-of-32 shooting for the first three quarters, as the Lancers jumped out to 41-24 lead after three quarters and cruised to a 56-45, Southwestern Conference basketball win, Friday night, at East.

Jordan Yates tallied a team-high 19 points, and teammate Jaylen Lacey added 14, pacing the Lancers, who made 17-of-41 shots over the same span.

O’Fallon’s Jalen Hodge recorded a game-high 20 points, and Ronnie Anthony chipped in 15.

“When we get effort, we attack; we did a great job getting to the basket, tonight,” East Coach Jeff Creek said. “Jordan Yates just has the motor that goes the whole game. He did a great job of rebounding – that’s what we need him to do every game.

“In the second half, we stopped fouling and putting them on the free-throw line. I’ll take that effort all day. We have to work on not reaching and moving our feet. Jordan is strong, and Alex Smith came in, and he is strong down low. We used our strength to our advantage.”

East jumped out 12-4 on two drives from Lacey, and Yates added a free throw and a jumper in the lane. In the final 56 seconds, Riley Barnes banged in a pull-up jumper to make it, 15-6.

The Lancers made six-of-14 shots in the first quarter but committed no turnovers.

In contrast, O’Fallon opened up two-for-nine with two turnovers and one-for-five from the free-throw line.

Isaiah May ignited East’s 12-9, second-period advantage with two, three-pointers, though the Lancers committed five turnovers. The Panthers connected on only one-of-nine shots with Hodge tallying all nine points.

Yates registered 12 of his team’s 14, third-period points – most of them coming on the inside – as the Lancers carved out a 17-point lead.

Anthony led O’Fallon with four points in the third period, but the Panthers did not score on their final six possessions.

O’Fallon outscored East, 21-15, over the final eight minutes, as Anthony tallied four buckets, and Shaun Riley added four free throws.

But East did enough to maintain a double-digit lead, getting baskets from Jarred Adams, Lacey, and May and in making nine-of 15 free throws.

The Lancers, 11-12 and 2-8 in the Southwestern Conference, travel to Belleville West, Tuesday, February 13, and to Granite City, Friday, February 16.