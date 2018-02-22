Leave a Comment

Guest Editorial: School Violence

By Craig A. Fiegel, Ph.D Superintendent

MCUSD 19

There was yet another tragic school shooting last week this time at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL. My thoughts and condolences go out to the families and students. These types of incidents have become all too familiar. Shootings are occurring in places that should be safe – at concerts, churches, and schools. These venues are places we share with our friends and peers, and we should not have to be concerned about our safety.

It is a travesty that we must face these tragedies before we have meaningful conversations about what we can do to prevent further, similar incidents. We express our sympathies and concerns, but laws don’t change. Our politicians need to have a serious dialog about what can reasonably be done to help prevent mass shootings. As I stated previously, while there are no guarantees, continuing to do nothing pretty much ensures it will happen again.

I would love to be able to guarantee you that this would never happen in Mascoutah’s schools, but I cannot. I do believe that, if we all work together, we can certainly make our schools as safe as possible for our children.

These incidents cause us to take pause and evaluate our safety plans. All of our schools perform practice drills to help our staff and students know how to respond to an active shooter. We have cameras throughout our buildings to help in investigations. Even more important, we have implemented additional precautionary actions that can help prevent incidents. We keep doors locked, require visitors to check-in through the offices and have implemented a new visitor check-in procedure.

Student safety requires everyone working together. Additional proactive actions are critical and necessitate involvement by the entire community working together. We work closely with local police as well as our students, staff, and parents to be proactive.

Please always report to the appropriate authorities when you read threatening posts, emails, etc., or hear talk that is threatening. If someone is talking about hurting themselves or others, make sure it is reported. Any staff member can guide you to one of our teams who is trained to assist.

Our schools are safe as long as we all take responsibility for ensuring that they remain safe.

Again, my thoughts go out to the Parkland community. Please know that the safety of your children is always MCUSD’s priority.