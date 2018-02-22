Belleville West Smashes East With 26-4 Start

Maroons extend SWC Basketball mark to 11-0

By Sam Graf

The Tribune

BELLEVILLE – The Belleville West Boys’ Basketball team’s 26-4, first-period explosion sealed the deal against East, as the Maroons cruised to an 82-54, Southwestern Conference victory, last Tuesday, at West.

Over the final three periods, a game Lancer squad kept it as even as possible, only getting outscored 56-50.

With the win, West (ranked third in Class 4A) improves to 22-2; 11-0 in conference play. East falls to 11-13; 2-9 in the SWC.

Malachi Smith led the Maroons with a game-high 23 points; EJ Liddell, Lawrence Brazil III, and Curtis Williams chipped in 16, 15, and 13 points.

Early one, East tried to double-team Liddell, who found Smith and Brazil for easy jumpers and drives through the defensive gaps.

Jaylen Lacey led the Lancers with 17 points, and Isaiah May added 13.

“It was a slow start for us and they hit some shots, early,” East Coach Jeff Creek said. “We were down 16 to nothing at the start – it’s tough to come back from that. We couldn’t get stops and were just trading baskets.

“They play as a team. You have to help off on EJ and Malachi. When the other two are making shots, they are really, really tough to guard. We gave up too much direct dribble penetration, and they had their pick of passes. Honestly, they just picked us apart – completely dominated us.”

West jumped out 13-0 – led by Williams with six points. With 30 seconds still left in the first period – after Smith had scored on three-straight drives – the Maroons had amassed a 26-2 lead.

East tallied just two baskets in the first quarter: Jordan Yates put back an offensive-rebound at 3:53, and Riley Barnes (eight points) made a drive with 16 seconds left.

“I thought we guarded really well,” West Coach Joe Muniz said. Our kids executed and our weak-side help was there. The other thing I thought we did – We shared the basketball. I know Keith Randolph only had four points, and EJ didn’t score a ton. But how many assists did those two guys give?

“We knew coming in that teams would double-team us. They were scrambling, which left our shooters wide open. If our guys miss, we are going to get the offensive rebound. Tonight, it was great to see that we were knocking shots down.”

At the start of the second quarter, East decided to take it right at West, winning the period, 18-17. In that span, Lacey scored nine points, and Barnes made a pull-up jumper and a layup.

The Lancers made seven-of-12 shots and only two turnovers as the pace quickened in the second quarter. Brazil led West with seven points, and Liddell added six.

In a slower-paced third period, West made seven-of-nine shots, outscoring East, 18-14. Smith went inside-outside for seven points. Lacey made two, three-pointers and tallied eight, and Yates recorded two, hard-fought baskets near the rim.

Williams and Liddell scored five points apiece, as West won the fourth quarter battle, 21-18. And six Maroons scored in the period.

May led East with eight, fourth-quarter points, including two-straight three-pointers near the five-minute mark.

East, 11-13 (2-9 in the SWC), finishes the regular season with road games at Granite City, Friday, Feb. 16; at Collinsville, Tuesday, Feb. 20; at Edwardsville, Friday, Feb.23.