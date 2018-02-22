Central Girls’ Second-Half Central’s Second-Half Spurt Crushes Columbia

By Sam Graf

Clinton County News

FREEBURG – It took the Breese Central girls’ basketball team about two-and-a-half quarters to get its offense and defensive pressure fully revved up against Columbia.

Leading 26-21, the Cougars outscored the Eagles 22-5 over the final 12 minutes en route to a 48-26 victory in the 3A Freeburg Girls’ Basketball semifinals, last Tuesday.

Faye Meissner, who led Central with a game-high 26 points, made a pull-up jumper at 3:17 left in the third period and two free throws at 1:30 to key an 8-2 spurt. Clarece Jansen and Olivia Wesselmann also contributed buckets in that flurry.

And in the final two minutes, Central’s full-court press forced two turnovers. Overall, the Cougars forced 14.

“I didn’t really want to extend the defense too much,” Central Coach Nathan Rueter said. “But I felt like if we let them hang around too long, they could knock us out.

“I didn’t want to let that happen, so I figured I might as well give it a shot and it definitely sped them up and gave them some problems.”

The Cougars exploded in the fourth quarter, outscoring Columbia, 14-3, as the Eagles could muster just one bucket in seven tries, and they made two miscues.

“I knew Columbia was going to keep it as tight as they could and try to hold the ball,” said Rueter. “They worked for high-percentage looks. And we did not execute very well defensively the first half.

“But that’s where senior leadership came in. They really came out in the second half and imposed their will; got some of the looks we wanted; made some big shots. Faye was clearly the best player on the floor, tonight. But one of the great things about this team is on nights she isn’t, someone else steps up.”

Meissner went wild in the fourth quarter, scoring 10 points on a three-pointer, drives, and three free throws. Late in the final period, the game was stopped to recognize that she had gone over 1,000 career points.

“I just knew I didn’t need to rush it; I needed to let the game come to me,” Meissner said. “Obviously my main concern right now is not scoring 1000 points.

“It’s an honor to do so; to go down in history with a lot of great players that have gone through Central. It is not just an accomplishment for me but for my teammates and coaches as well.

“We knew they were going to come out on fire and that we would have to match that. I think having six seniors on our team really helps. My scoring was coming from all angles. This is do-or-die, so we have to come out with intensity every game.”

The Cougars exhibited intensity in the second half, and Jansen and Wesselmann came through with six points apiece. Carson Newkirk and Allyson Fehrmann chipped in four more.

Central ended up tallying 46 percent from the field and seven-for-11 from the free-throw line.

The Cougars jumped out 6-0 on three-straight baskets by Newkirk, Wesselmann, and Meissner and it looked like a potential blowout.

But the Cougars went cold the final 4:52 of the first period, making only one-of-seven shots with a turnover and two missed free throws.

In that stint, Columbia could only amass three free throws, as it took no official shots and committed six turnovers.

Central extended its halftime lead to 21-13 on the strength of a 13-10 advantage in the first six minutes. Neither team scored in the final two minutes. Meissner led the Cougars with 10 points in the period.

Columbia outscored Central, 8-5, for the first 3:48 of the third period, cutting the Cougar lead to 26-21.

“I felt like in the first half they got too much dribble penetration and got to the rim too much. Preventing that is something that we have been emphasizing so it was frustrating,” said Rueter. “We’ve got to do a better job, Thursday night, regardless of who we play.”

Rueter put Central’s inconsistent, first-half performance into perspective.

“I think it was a situation of a team that we had beaten twice. The kids have a natural tendency of getting a lead and then getting gun-shy about messing up.

“We talked about it at halftime: ‘You’ve got to go out and play to win. I think we were a little more relaxed and aggressive in the second half.’”

Central, 25-3, takes on host Freeburg, 7 p.m., Thursday, for the regional title.