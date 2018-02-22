Moyer Wins State Bowling Title

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

MASCOUTAH – The Mascoutah youth bowling scene continues on its bright path, as MHS freshman, Olivia Moyer, won the Illinois Wheelchair Bowling title by a whopping 281 pins over six games, last Saturday, at the Cherry Bowl in Rockford.

And the MMS teams continue on a roll with lopsided victories over West Junior High and Belle Valley, last Wednesday and Thursday.

The varsity girls bested West, 599-426 and 528-495, and Belle Valley, 483-385 and 582-350. The varsity boys posted subsequent 582-451, 584-497 and 571-446, 593-352 outcomes

Moyer rolled games of 114, 148, and 185 in the morning session. After lunch, she tallied a 131, 154, and 137.

“It was clear that Olivia was well-prepared, as Steve Hopkins, Juliet Johnson, and Mayce Wall helped guide her through the regular season, regionals, and her state championship,” Mascoutah Head Coach Mark Tubb said. “I would also like to recognize Fletcher Hopkins (past champion) for his support of Olivia.”

MHS and the Mascoutah School Board recognized her accomplishments, 7 p.m., Tuesday, February 20 at the District office.

Samara Henry and Ryhleigh Wilson led the Braves with a 178 and 163 in game one versus West; Henry added a 170 in game two.

Hannah Krener fired a game one, 158 against Belle Valley, and Krener and Wilson came back with a 170 and 168 in game two.

Tyler Wagner and Braden West shot a 182 and 158 to whip West in game one; Wagner followed with a 174 in the second one.

West topped the Braves with a 157 in game one against Belle Valley, and John Flournoy and West shot 175 and 169 in game two.

In Girls JV: Christal Snyder rolled a 127 against West. She shot a 153 and 176 against Belle Valley for her top scores of the year, thus far.

Trevor Pense and Joseph Monroe led the Boys’ JV with game-one, 170 and 156 scores against West; Pense added a 134 in game two. Matthew Bushee and Monroe recorded game two tallies of 143 and 142 against Belle Valley.

“The teams are all getting better every day,” Tubb said. “We have seen some great strides from a couple of our newer bowlers. Great attitude and confidence are building with every new task they learn.

“Great job by all. Snyder and Krener shot their top score of the season. For the boys, Fournoy has been working overtime to improve his balance and timing and after a week of struggles, he looks like he has turned the corner.”