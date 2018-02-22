Teutopolis Prevents Mater Dei From Making Shots

By Sam Graf

Clinton County News

SALEM – In the final analysis, one can say that the Mater Dei Girls’ Basketball team had lost its 2A Salem Supers-Sectional matchup against Teutopolis by halftime.

Because, the Lady Shoes’ stingy, half-court defense only allowed the Knights to make two-of-23, first-half attempts, while Teutopolis’ offense provided a 19-7 margin.

And in the second half, Teutopolis nipped Mater Dei, 21-19.

Thus, the Shoes could post a 40-26 victory, Monday, at Salem High School and will now advance to the Illinois State Tournament – to be held at Red Bird Arena in Bloomington-Normal, this Friday-Saturday.

Kierra Winkeler, who led the Knights with 11 points, knocked down their only bucket of the first quarter – a cut behind layup at 2:39 – just one basket in the first 10 shot attempts.

Teutopolis’ stifling defense made it difficult for the Knights to make drives.

Mater Dei added a dismal five points in the second period, as Ciara Perkes pumped in the only hoop in 13 tries. Abby Braundmeier converted two free throws and Perkes added another.

Sadie Bueker (11 points) led the Shoes’ 11-point second quarter with two, three-pointers. Center Macy Michels – who scored a game-high 12 points – added a free throw and basket in the post.

“Credit their defense, though,” Mater Dei Coach Dave Kohnen said. “I told the girls I think that this is one of the best defensive efforts I have ever seen out of a Teutopolis team. They were in our face the whole night. You are hoping that some (shots) would fall in, but we never got any to fall.

“I told them a while ago, I am very proud of what they accomplished. Early in the season, if someone would have told us we are 23-8 to finish the season, I would have said, ‘you’re crazy.’ These kids really worked hard. And even in this game, they never gave up.”

No, the Knights even picked up the intensity in the second half. They tried to drive and cut to the basket, and they employed full-court pressure the entire second half.

In the third period Shannon Lampe, Myah Beckmann, and Abby Braundmeir made baskets in the lane out of 10 shots tried. The Knights also went three-for-six from the foul line.

Despite making five turnovers, the Shoes outscored Mater Dei, 11-9 in the third quarter – led by Bueker’s two baskets in the final 2:21.

Midway through the fourth quarter, the Knights had whittled the deficit to seven points on six points from Winkeler and two free throws by Braundmeier.

But Teutopolis stopped the comeback and extended its lead back to 14 points with an 8-1 finish.