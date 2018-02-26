Paid Parking Contract for MidAmerica St. Louis Airport Approved

by Randy Pierce

Effective April 2, paid, low-cost public parking at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in St. Clair County will be implemented in an effort to help defray maintenance expenses for upkeep of its parking lots and to serve as a source of funding for improvements needed at the airport in conjunction with its increased growth in recent years.

For those using the parking lot less than one hour, there will be no charge but for two or more hours the cost to park will be $1 per hour up to a maximum of $5 for an entire day.

On Monday morning of this week, the St. Clair County Public Building Commission approved a contract, to provide parking lot fee management services, with Republic Parking System of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Republic, which provides similar services to over 70 airports throughout the nation and is considered a leader in its field, will manage and provide staffing for the MidAmerica St. Louis parking lot with travelers entering and exiting by way of designated points on the property which is located just south of Interstate 64 and west of Illinois Route 4. There will be two entry lanes for vehicular traffic and three outbound.

Travelers will be able to pay for their parking at one of six machines located inside the airport terminal building, two of which will accept cash while all will take credit card payments. It will also be possible for people using the airport parking to pay by credit card when leaving the lot.

St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern explained that in 2017, MidAmerica added more flights and continued its rapid growth, thus necessitating an expansion of the parking lot, commenting, “This switch to a paid parking model will help to ensure we have the funds necessary to maintain the expanded parking lot and other aspects of our growing operations so travelers continue to enjoy a hassle-free experience.”

Don Barrett, senior vice president of the airport division of Republic Parking System, who has been present at the last two meetings of the Public Building Commission, noted that because homeland security regulations restrict the amount of time vehicles can spend in front of the terminal, the free parking in the lot for up to one hour is being put into place.

This will in turn, Barrett said, provide an incentive for people who are picking up or dropping off flight passengers at MidAmerica to use the parking lot instead of trying to do that at the terminal entrance.

Kern further pointed out that with the paid parking generating revenue to be earmarked for the airport, it is the fairest form of “fee

for service” in that it is received directly from the users rather than citizens who are not receiving that kind of direct benefit from the service.

Airport Director Tim Cantwell expressed his pleasure at the approval of the contract with Republic, citing MidAmerica’s “most convenient airport parking in the region at a very affordable cost.”

“We’re confident that our customers will still see the value in being able to park just steps from the terminal as they continue to enjoy all the other advantages of flying Allegiant out of MidAmerica, from the short lines for check-in and security to affordable fares to the nine great destinations we serve.”

Additional flights and rising passenger traffic at MidAmerica has led to the parking lot growing from its original 569 spaces to 1281 in the spring of last year. The three-year agreement which runs through March 31, 2021 calls for Republic to be paid $2000 per month to be increased by three per cent on each annual anniversary date plus a yearly incentive fee of $20,000, this latter component at the discretion of the Public Building Commission, along with miscellaneous costs like staffing, supplies and administrative expenses

Those fees paid to Republic will be easily recouped by the income projected to be realized with what is collected from people using the parking lot, a total anticipated to be well over $1 million based on the new system being utilized 365 days a year and a significant majority of the vehicles there generating the maximum of $5 per day.