Lt. Col Grossman To Speak On School Safety

MASCOUTAH – Retired U. S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Dave Grossman will speak to residents on Sunday, March 18, about terrorism at schools, critical incident stress, and youth violence in our society. The event is hosted by the Mascoutah Police Department in cooperation with the Mascoutah School District. It will be held in the Mascoutah High School auditorium from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. This is a free event for adults only.

Grossman is an internationally recognized scholar, author, and speaker who is one of the world’s foremost experts in the field of human aggression and the roots of violence, and violent crime. He is also one of the nation’s leading law enforcement trainers.

Grossman is a former Army Ranger, West Point psychology professor, and Professor of Military Science who drew on his combined experience to establish a new field of scientific endeavor that he has named “Killology.” He has served as an expert witness and consultant in numerous federal and state courts including the United States vs. Timothy McVeigh.

In a press release from Mascoutah Police Chief Scott Waldrup, he stated:

“In light of the most recent school shooting tragedy at the Parkland High School in Florida, there has been a great amount of social media interest concerning the issue of school violence and the safety of our children attending our schools.

“In order to be proactive concerning this issue, the Mascoutah Police Department will be hosting this special presentation by Lt. Col. Dave Grossman.

“Lt. Grossman is an international speaker and author of numerous books, including “STOP TEACHING OUR KIDS TO KILL.” Lt. Col. Grossman is one of the leading authorities in the nation concerning youth violence and keeping our kids safe. Almost every police officer in the nation knows of the expertise of Lt. Col. Grossman and/or has attended one of his seminars. This will be a special opportunity to present Lt. Col. Grossman’s well researched and accurate information to members of the public, along with school officials and educators. If you are concerned with the problem of youth violence and the safety of our kids, you will not want to miss this opportunity to hear Lt. Col. Grossman.

“Lt. Col. Grossman is one of the most well respected, proficient speakers I have ever heard in my 30 plus Law Enforcement Career. Lt. Col. Grossman is passionate, intense and committed to reducing violence in our society and keeping our kids safe. Lt. Col. Grossman has graciously donated his usual fee so that he can deliver his message during this presentation for free.”