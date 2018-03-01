MHS Indians Manhandle Midgets at Regionals

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

WATERLOO – Playing better defense and scoring more effectively in transition allowed the MHS Boys’ Basketball team to pull away from Freeburg and record a 74-57 victory in round one of the Waterloo Regional, Monday night.

Getting two free throws from Malik Green with 18 seconds left in the first period, the Indians grabbed a 20-15 lead. Blake Weiss opened with seven points.

Weiss dominated the second period. Driving at will, he scored 12 points, out of a game-high 27, to propel Mascoutah to a 43-30 lead at halftime.

In the second period, the Indians made six-of-11 shots and 10-of-11 shots. Green and Tyler Jowett added five and four points.

In fact, Jarred Johnson’s two free throws with 2:27 remaining in the first half pushed Mascoutah’s lead to 39-23. Freeburg finished the quarter with seven points to keep the deficit at 13.

“We played much better basketball, tonight, and followed the game plan,” Mascoutah Coach Justin Love said. “Better defense led to steals and more transition baskets. We rebounded better on both ends and got lots of second efforts. We played our game.”

The Indians, 17-12, will need all of this, Tuesday, February 27, as they take on 28-0, Alton Marquette in the regional semifinals.

“It will be tougher, tomorrow night, against Alton Marquette,” said Love. “But that’s what it’s all about – the opportunity to play the great teams in the postseason. I hope this victory, tonight, put fire in our belly.”

The Indians maintained that fire into the third period, opening with a 6-0 run, and the defense blanked the Midgets on their first, eight possessions – inflicting three missed shots and five turnovers.

Five Indians scored in the 15-11, third period. Weiss and Johnson tallied two buckets apiece; Jowett drilled a three-pointer from the top; Shawn Wienstroer finished a side-stepping layup.

And Jaydon Stewart capped off the run with a steal and one-handed tomahawk dunk in the final seconds. Mascoutah made eight-of-19 shots but only one turnover in the third quarter.

Stewart’s breakaway dunk with 3:35 left put the Indians up, 73-53. In the period, Weiss and Stewart led with six and five points, and the team sank 10-of-12 free throws.

Overall, Green tallied 12 points, and Jowett and Johnson added 11 and 10.