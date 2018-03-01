MMS Bowling Teams Beat Signal Hill and Lebanon

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

The Mascoutah Middle School Bowling teams continue to defeat the local competition, nabbing wins over Signal Hill and Lebanon on February 20 and 22 at the Mascoutah Lanes.

In forfeit wins against Signal Hill, the Varsity Boys tallied combined scores of 562 and 622; the Varsity Girls shot 652 and 627.

Two days later, the Varsity Boys defeated Lebanon, 643-568 and 665-659; the Varsity Girls triumphed 594-55

“The Lebanon match for the varsity boys was once again close,” MMS Coach Mark Tubb said. “But we did prevail in both games this time with a great closing effort by our anchor bowler Trevor Pense who closed with 3 strikes in the bottom of the 10th frame to win by 6 pins.

“The team continues to show great progress with new season highs from Nick Fuess of 180, Tyler Wagner with scores of 198 and 191, Hannah Krenner with scores of 158 and 171, Makenzie Davis with a 198, and Jasmine Bolton with a 122. Overall scores continue to trend up with great practice and focus when it counts.”

In game one against Signal Hill, Mason Hunter shot a 173, and Carson Kaminsky recorded a 213 in game two. Tyler Wagner also fired a 162 in game two.

Samara Henry and Maddie Davis rolled a 193 and 176 in game one; Makenzie Davis and Hannah Krener recorded a 183 and 171 in the second one.

Against Lebanon, Wagner and Hunter registered a 198 and 175 in game one; Wagner continued the hot hand with a 191 in game two.

Henry and Krener led Mascoutah with a 167 and 158 in game one; Makenzie Davis, Krener, and Henry shot 198, 171, and 164, respectively.

Top JV Boys’ scores: Dylan Mills and Dakota Bendele shot 176 and 165 against Signal Hill. Nicholas Fuess and Joseph Monroe earned a 180 and 164 and 157.

Top JV Girls’ scores: Christal Snyder shot a 127 against Signal Hill; Sierra Matter and Alyssa Trucott fired a 130 and 127 in game one, and Jasmine Bolton tallied a 122 in game two.