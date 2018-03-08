Legacy Place Changes Name To Brightly Senior Living

MASCOUTAH – A new senior community – scheduled to open April 1 at 649 Legacy Place in Mascoutah – will be owned and operated by Legacy Place’s current management under the new company name of Brightly Senior Living.

The $8 million Brightly Senior Living property will be the largest senior living facility in the Mascoutah area featuring 35 apartments for assisted and independent living, as well as a dedicated 22 unit secured memory care wing with the option for expansion. The new 65,000-square-foot one-level location features a theatre, exercise room, café, activity room, private and communal dining areas, salon, chapel, walking path and more. Michelle McKinney, president of Legacy Place that was founded in 2010, will serve as Brightly Senior Living’s co-founder and CEO. Brightly Senior Living retained key team members and plans to hire 35 full and part-time employees for the new facility.

Unlike its competitors, Brightly Senior Living features all-inclusive affordable rates – with no additional charges for levels of care – providing everything from personalized staff assistance and medication management to housekeeping and laundry services. The community-focused atmosphere offers a wide array of activities and options for every resident.

“We’re putting a renewed emphasis on quality care while remaining dedicated to our mission,” said McKinney. “Residents and families trust and believe in us because there has always been a comfort level and a feeling of safety inside our communities. We are bringing those values and commitment with us to Brightly Senior Living.” McKinney added that their ultimate goal is to “continue ensuring our residents feel a sense of joy and purpose while receiving exceptional care at affordable prices.”

For more information about Brightly Senior Living, call (618) 566-0566 or visit www.brightlylife.com.