39th Annual Quilt Show To Feature 200 Quilts

The Happy Quilters will host the 39th Annual Quilt Show on Saturday, April 7, at St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. where over 200 quilted items will be on display. Hand and machine quilted quilts and wall hangings, baby quilts and hand-crafted items will be on display in each area of the church.

The “Bed Turning,” held at 9:45 am, will feature quilts made from strips, jellyrolls, layer cakes, and charms. There will be bold, unusual colors, and a remix of classic quilt patterns. Demonstrations will feature how to use layer cakes and charm packs to make quilts with a “wow” factor.

The $3 admission includes demonstrations: 10:45 and 12:15 will feature fast folding quilt blocks, and 11:15 and 12:45 will feature the Wall Flower. Luncheon is available, including homemade pie.

Raffle tickets will be sold for the colorful “We All Scream for Ice Cream” quilt. All proceeds from the raffle will go to the DuBois Center. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5. Proceeds from the quilt show, with a matching donation from St. John UCC, will go to local charities.

Everyone is invited to exhibit quilts or wall hangings in the show. Please bring display items to St. John UCC, 55 W. Church in Mascoutah on Friday, April 6 from 9am-2pm.

For more information, please contact Kay Ostrom at 566-8776.