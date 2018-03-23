2nd Annual Wesclin DARE 5K & One Mile Run/Walk Scheduled For April 28

TRENTON – Entrants are being sought for the Second Annual Wesclin DARE 5K and One Mile Run/Walk scheduled for Saturday, April 28 with the event starting and ending in Trenton City Park. The Run/Walk is sponsored by the Wesclin DARE program and Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge 125.

The 5K race will start at 9 a.m. on April 28 with the one mile run/walk starting at 10 a.m. The entry fee is $25 and the advance registration deadline is April 14. All advance registrants are guaranteed a commemorative race t-shirt. Race day and late registrants will be accepted, but are not guaranteed a t-shirt. Awards will be given to the top three male and female finishers, the top finishers by age group, and the top DARE students and first responders. Visit www.trenton-il.com to register.

“All proceeds from the April 28 event will allow the DARE program to continue providing resources and equipment for children in grades K-5 in the Wesclin School District,” said Trenton Police Officer Ryan Weh, one of the event organizers. “The DARE program helps kids in the race of life, and we can’t thank the community enough for their generous support of this event.”

The Run/Walk is being organized in part by officers from the Trenton Police Department, who are members of FOP Lodge 125.

The Fraternal Order of Police, founded in 1915, is the largest organization of sworn law enforcement officers in the United States. The Illinois FOP, chartered in 1963, is the second largest State Lodge, representing more than 34,000 active duty and retired police officers. Visit www.ilfop.org for more information.