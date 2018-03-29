Indians Smack Down Belleville East

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

The Mascoutah High School Baseball team played just one game, last week, but beating Belleville East in six innings made it all worthwhile.

And it took a huge sixth inning to do it. Down 4-3, at the start of the bottom half – thanks to Evan Gray’s three-RBI double – the Indians more than responded with 11 runs for a 14-4 victory, last Wednesday, at Mascoutah.

Logan Moll and Aaron Schlosser got the rally started. Moll doubled to right and Schlosser singled Moll to third. Evan Fournie (pinch-running for Moll) scored on a wild pitch, tying the game, 4-4.

Jaydon Stewart’s grounder to third and subsequent throwing error scored Schlosser – which turned out to be the winning run.

But the Indians were not finished. Sam Scott walked and Logan Bibb singled to left, scoring Stewart; Logan Gardner (pinch-running for Scott) and Bibb scored on consecutive wild pitches; Jacob Schanz walked, and Moll and Schlosser’s second hits in the inning brought home three more runs.

Continuing the streak, Fournie, running for Moll, came home on a wild pitch, and Scott’s pop-fly bobbled by the third basemen scored two more. In addition to Moll and Schlosser, Cole Gober also tallied two hits on the afternoon.

Bibb pitched the first 3 2/3 innings but failed to gain the decision, as he allowed four runs, two hits, four walks while striking out five.

Moll came on and nabbed the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. He allowed two hits and struck out five.

MHS Coach Don Eddy was pleased with the Indians’ at-bats against highly touted hurler, Ben Cruikshank – who throws 88-90 miles-per-hour and is heading next year to Missouri State.

“We battled effectively against a high velocity, Division I pitching prospect,” Eddy said. “And we were able to score three runs on him and get him out of the game.”

The Indians took a 2-0 lead in the first inning when Jaelyn Curry walked; stole second; went to third on Stewart’s bunt single; then, scored on a wild pitch. Schanz’s RBI groundout to short scored Stewart, who had advanced to third on Bibb’s sacrifice bunt.

In the second inning, Tyler Jowett walked, advanced to second on a wild pitch, and scored on Curry’s RBI single.

Mascoutah, 3-0, travels to Collinsville, Friday, and hosts Gibault for a doubleheader, starting at 11 a.m.