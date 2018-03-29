MHS Soccer Team Nabs Lone Win Over Father McGivney

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

Going 1-2, last week, the Mascoutah High School Girls’ Soccer team played better in the second half against Father McGivney, Triad, and St. Charles.

On Tuesday, March 20, the Lady Indians out-shot Father McGivney, 26-6, which yielded a 4-0 victory at MHS.

Two days later, they traveled to Triad and gave up three, first-half goals en route to a 5-0 defeat.

On Saturday, St. Charles, Missouri, nipped them, 1-0, as part of the College Showcase – played at Lou Fusz Field in Creve Coeur.

“We dominated Father McGivney but did not show the killer in the first half,” Mascoutah Coach Nick Carr said. “In the second half, we passed better and got more offensive possessions.

“We let Triad score on two early corner kicks – not being very aggressive going for balls in the air. But we played better in the second half.

“We had better chances in the second half against St. Charles. In fact, we had two corner kicks in the final 30 seconds with all our players in the box. It was a good game; we played solid defense but just didn’t score.”

Eight minutes into the McGivney game, Justine Kapp recorded the game-winner, receiving an end line pass from Destiny Strong. Kapp made the shot from 10 yards out.

At 30 minutes, Kapp crossed the ball to Nicole Lightcap, who volleyed the ball into the net from 12 yards out.

Four minutes into the second half, Allison Goodspeed finished a cross from Summer Schmidt into the corner of the goal from 10 yards away.

Liz McNicol made it 4-0 at 71 minutes, controlling the ball out of a scrum near the net and blasting it in. Gracie Kimmle recorded the assist. Goalie Sydney Packler registered her third-straight shutout.

A mere seven minutes into the Triad game, Mascoutah trailed 2-0, and the Knights scored their third goal at 24 minutes. They tacked on another two in the second half.

St. Charles tallied the contest’s only score at 18 minutes, but despite Mascoutah’s defeat, Packler ended up being named the “Player of the Game” with 10 saves.

This week, the Lady Indians, 3-4, travel to Mater Dei, Friday, to take on the 3-3-1 Knights.