School Board Approves Tax Levy

By Keith Gillett

Mascoutah Herald

MASCOUTAH – With the final information available from St. Clair County on the District’s equalized assessed value of property in the Mascoutah District #19, the District #19 School Board was able to set and approve the tax levy.

After estimating that EAV in the district would be close to $255 million, the actual figure from St. Clair County set the actual figure at just over $251 million ($251,075,300), a 2.4 percent increase over the previous year which was $245,038.682.

As a result, the tax rate was adjusted down from an Estimate of 5.1361 to 5.0961, which is down slightly from the 5.1763 rate of last year.

The levy was approved unanimously by the Board.

In other business, the Board:

-After a closed meeting, extended the contract of District Superintendent Dr. Craig Fiegel for three additional months, from March 31, 2022 to June 31, 2022, on a unanimous motion.

-Extended the contracts for building and district office administrators for two years on a 7.1 vote, with Board Member Timothy Petersen voting no.

-Unanimously approved the District’s membership in the Illinois High School Association.

-Approved the purchase of Microsoft Office Suite and Windows server licenses from Softchoice for $10,972. The purchase allows the District the right to use the Microsoft Office platform for the upcoming year. The cost of the previous contract was $9,441. The increase for the upcoming year was because of the increase in users.

-Approved the purchase of Ell computer equipment for $86,503 and CDW technology equipment for $18,076. The purchases will help launch Project Lead the Way at MHS and expand at MMS. The purchases will be funded by a DoDEA STEM grant with no District funding needed.

-Heard a report on Middle School programming and course offerings at the Middle School from Principal Bob Stone. Stone said his study group was driven by “what can we do to address class sizes?” For example, Stone said that enrollment increases since 2005 have pushed the size of teams in the 7th grade from 105 to 160 per team. “As a result it is hard to find a class with less than 30,” he told the Board. Enrollments next year will be approximately 320 for the 6th grade, 280 for the 7th grade, and 320 for the 9th grade.

In the end, Stone said it was decided to remain with the current schedule, “with the full understanding that things have to change at the Middle School for the short term knowing we need a new schedule for the long range plan.”

The Board is currently actively pursuing a plan to add on to the Middle School, but construction will not start until later this year at the earliest and could take as long as two years to complete.

The Board approved the following personnel changes:

– The retirements of Rhonda Ross as Rtl teacher at Mascoutah Middle School at the end of the current school year; Brenda Cook as Spanish teacher at Mascoutah High school at the end of the 20-21 school year; Jacquelyn DiCenso as librarian at Mascoutah Elementary at the end of the 20-21 school year; and Sue Bean as second grade teacher at MES at the end of the 20-21 school year.

-Hired Daniel Morhardt as a special education instructional aide at MES; Menggi Zhu as a special education individual care aide at MHS; Lena Kleeman as a custodian at MHS replacing M. Marshall who transferred; accepted the resignations of Katherine Brummett as LIPIS instructional aide at MES and Dawn Bushee as instructional aide at WES.

-Approved Scott Scheich as the volunteer coach of the bass fishing team at MHS.

During public comments, military veteran David Wambold told the Board his willingness to volunteer to do whatever the schools need for security. Wambold said that he had a license to conceal and carry.

Brandon Woodrome presented MHS assistant principal Jeff Junker with an award from the Illinois Directors of Student Activities for his support and commitment to student activities at MHS.

The next Board meeting will be April 17 at the Administrative Support Center.