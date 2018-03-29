Vera Mitchell Honored with Proclamation for Over 30 Years of Service

By Randy Pierce

BELLEVILLE – Vera Mitchell of Fairview Heights was honored and given a round of applause at the monthly meeting of the St. Clair County Board held Monday evening, March 26, in recognition of her 30-plus years of service as an employee of the county.

She was called forward by County Board Chairman Mark Kern who read a proclamation summarizing not only her work for the county but also the many community and civic programs for which she has volunteered her time.

Employed by the county in late 1987 and retiring on Thursday, March 29, of this year, Vera is the wife of Gail Mitchell who was mayor in Fairview Heights from 1995 until 2015, his five four-year terms making him the longest serving in that position in the history of the city.

Vera has worked as a switchboard operator at the county public building in Belleville since being hired for that position on November 16, 1987, her duties making her very often the first voice someone would hear when they would call the phone number to speak to someone in the various offices in the building.

Along with being employed by the county Public Building Commission, Vera is a former member of Beta Sigma Phi, the Lincoln Trail Optimist Club of Fairview Heights and past presidents of both the Democratic Citizens Association of Caseyville Township and International Ladies Garment Workers Union Local 450.

She has served for many years with the Fairview Heights Homecoming Association, having been its vice president and chairing its annual prince and princess competition, continuing to volunteer her time for this annual event even after her husband decided not to run for reelection as mayor three years ago.

Additionally, Vera has assisted her husband with the annual children’s fishing rodeo held at Lake Gail Mitchell in Moody Park in Fairview Heights every Labor Day weekend Saturday morning along with having organized several fund-raising events and other functions involving the former mayor.

Kern and many of those present at Monday evening’s meeting of the county board expressed their admiration and praise when he got to that part of the proclamation which noted the Mitchells have been married for 61 years while further mentioning that both enjoy competitive bass fishing.

“Vera Ann Mitchell will be fondly missed by her co-workers,” the proclamation noted before Kern concluded by recognizing and thanking her for “outstanding service to St. Clair County” along with wishing her “happiness and good health in her retirement.”

Born on April 21, 1943 as Vera Ann Burgess, according to the proclamation read by Kern, she and her husband are the parents of four children, Gail Jr., Gary, Cynthia and Angela. She is also the proud grandmother of 11 and has five great-grandchildren.