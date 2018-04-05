MHS Boys’ Track Tops Blue Division at O’Fallon Relays

Nabs 12, first-place finishes and sets four meet records

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

The Mascoutah High School Boys Track team nabbed 12 first-place finishes and set four meet records in capturing the Blue Division (the smaller schools) of the O’Fallon Relays, last Friday.

The Indians easily defeated second-place Mt. Vernon, 192-144.

“The effectiveness of our relay teams is a testament to our team’s depth,” Mascoutah Coach Darren Latham said. “We have a large team filled with fast runners. But the neat thing about the O’Fallon meet – everyone on the team came home with a medal.”

The Sprint Medley (200, 200, 400, 800 meters) and the Frosh-Soph 4 X 100 Meter Relay teams not only won but established meet and school records.

Jacob Bowers, Sam Barnett, Kyle Little, and Matt McNicol recorded a 3:36.43 in the Sprint Medley. Kourtney Jackson, Devin Wills, Timothy Middleton, and Terrance Buckingham clocked a 44.81 in the Frosh-Soph 4 X 100.

Also setting meet records, the Varsity 4 X 100 team of Treshun Buckingham, Isaiah Andrews, Sam Barrett, and Eddie Wilson tallied a 43.57.

And the 4 X 200 Frosh-Soph Relay, Jackson, Michael Mercurio, Middleton, and Terrance Buckingham, got into the action, registering a fast time of 1:35.8.

The 4 X 800 team, Braeden Williams, Brandon Johnson, Kyle Little, and Darion Taylor, beat their competitors with an 8:26.9

Casmir Cozzi won the 3200 Meter race with a 10:03.12; Patrick Johnson came in second at 10:30.8.

Phillip Coleman, Armond Williams, Mercurio, and Terrance Buckingham won the 110 Hurdle Shuttle in 1:11.57.

Wilson blazed down his 100 Meter lane in 11.24; Treshun Buckingham took fourth with an 11.76 effort.

Treshun Buckingham, Andrews, Barrett, and Wilson also won the 4 X 200 Meters in 1:33.68.

The Distance Medley (1200, 400, 800, 1600) team of Taylor, McNicol, Little, and Cozzi closed out the competition with an 11:17.08.

Up and coming runners, Jackson, Middleton, Jayden Neal, and Avery Cozzi, nabbed the 4 X 400 title with a time of 3:45.88.

The 4 X 400 Varsity Relay team of Alex Midkiff, Patrick Beck, Thompson, and Barrett came in first at 3:38.22.

Freshman Barry Evans also turned in a nice performance, finishing second in the Discus with a throw of 128 feet, one inch.

Next, the Indians will test their skills at the Belleville Invitational, which sports many top programs from all over the state. It starts at noon, Saturday, April 7.