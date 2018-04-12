Mascoutah Man Arrested On Multiple Felonies

NEW BADEN – On Monday, April 9, the New Baden Police Department arrested a Mascoutah man on six felonies.

During a traffic stop, Tyler Duke, 27, of the 1100 block of W. Poplar in Mascoutah, was found to be in possession of a controlled substance as well as firearms. New Baden Officer Nate Hagemann made the arrest. He was assisted by the Trenton Police Department.

Duke was charged with: two Class X felonies for Armed Violence; two Class 3 felonies for Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance; and two Class 4 felonies for Unlawful Use of a Weapon. He also has one outstanding warrant in St. Clair County and one outstanding warrant in Clinton County.

The suspect was arraigned in the Clinton County Court yesterday. Bond was set at $100,000. He is currently in the Clinton County Jail

“This is an example of how a traffic encounter can uncover a much larger crime. Our officers always remain vigilant when conducting traffic stops.” New Baden Police Chief Scott Meinhardt stated. “I want to commend Officer Hagemann for his actions in taking this armed individual off the street.”

Meinhardt said the investigation remains ongoing and encourages anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact the New Baden Police Department at 618-588-7741.

All suspects are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.