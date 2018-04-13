Leave a Comment

Reports state that several Mascoutah Middle School seventh grade students saw pornographic images on a substitute teacher’s laptop Wednesday morning, April 13.

Since no charges were filed, the teacher’s name has not been released.

Authorities state the substitute teacher had his personal laptop at the school. As the students were walking by his desk, the teacher’s laptop screensaver appeared. The screensaver contained several nude women on it.

Although charges were not filed, the Department of Children and Family Services were contacted.