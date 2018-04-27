Leave a Comment

By Randy Pierce

Herald Publications

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – Plans for the construction of a convenience store/gas station, take-out restaurant and car wash to be located on the property currently occupied by the vacant former Dandy Inn building, at Old Collinsville Road at Lincoln Highway in Fairview Heights, have advanced through the first two steps required for approval with the appropriate legislation, representing the final stage of the process, expected to be considered by the city council at its meeting set for next Tuesday, May 1.

A lengthy public hearing held by the city’s planning commission on Tuesday, April 10, saw the Moto proposal supported by eight of the 10 members in attendance with the other two voting “present.” The votes of “present” by Pat Herrington and Kelly Smith are counted toward the majority, according to Robert’s Rules of Order which this group follows.

The planning commission recommendation for approval was then reviewed by the city council planning committee on Wednesday evening, April 18 and sent on to the entire council with a recommendation of approval for a vote next week.

Moto, Inc. is requesting approval of its development for the site of about 1.67 acres that is proposed to consist of a 24-hour convenience store, a take-out restaurant, automated car wash and eight dual-unit gasoline pumps with the old brick Dandy Inn building to be removed to make room for the new business.

Among the matters of focus for the city planning commissioners and council members who went over the development at the committee level were the access and exit drives in and out of the property and barriers around its perimeter and the car wash.

Also included in the development plan from Moto, Inc. is a horizontally-oriented masonry sign, very similar to the one now located at the northeast corner of Frank Scott Parkway and North Illinois Street by the Providence Bank, with the words “Fairview Heights” on it that is visible to motorists entering the city from an easterly direction. Old Collinsville Road is the boundary between O’Fallon and Fairview Heights at this point.