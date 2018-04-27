Boys’ Track Team Wins Second-Straight Military Classic Title

Indians defeat Mt. Vernon and Cahokia, capturing eight events

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

Midway through the 2018 season, the Mascoutah High School Varsity Boys Track team continues to rack up victories – last week, it claimed its second-straight Military Classic title – besting 13 other squads.

MHS pulled away from second and third place Mt. Vernon and Cahokia, 184-115-94, capturing eight, first-place finishes before hoisting the championship trophy.

The Indians added four, second-place results, and four more athletes came in third.

“We were even missing a few of our top athletes to other school activities,” Mascoutah Coach Darren Latham said. “Even without a complete squad, the team performed very well.”

Casmir Cozzi nabbed two first-place finishes: He won the 3200 Meters in 10:08.29 and the 1600 Meters in 4:44.8.

The Indians won all the relays: the 4 x 800 team (Braeden Williams, Matt McNicol, Kyle Little, Brandon Johnson) blew away the competition with an 8:35.6.

The 4 x 100 Relay, Kourtney Jackson, Sam Schiller, Timothy Middleton II, Treshun Buckingham, blazed the lap in 43.97 – beating Cahokia by .08 seconds.

Jackson, Schiller, Middleton II, and Buckingham also run the 4 x 200 Relay, which won in 1:32.06.

Finally, the 4 x 400 Relay, Jackson, Little, Johnson, Alex Midkiff, combined to ramble four laps in 3:32.12.

Buckingham and Little won individual titles. Buckingham leaped 20 feet, three inches to win the long jump, and Little took the 400 crown in 52.1.

Phillip Coleman, McNicol, Darion Taylor, and Isaiah Andrew came in second in their respective events: Coleman completed the 110 Hurdles in 16.2 seconds; McNicol raced two laps, clocking a 2:01.27 in the 800 Meters; Darion Taylor ran the 1600 in 4:45.8; Isaiah Andrews blazed the 200 in 23.42 seconds.

Barry Evans, Armand Williams, Jackson, and Johnson claimed third place in the following events: Evans earned a Personal Best throw of 128 feet, nine inches in the Discus; Williams high jumped five feet, eight inches; Jackson sprinted the 100 Meters in 11.52; Johnson recorded a 2:06.14 in the 800.

This week, the Boys’ Track team gets back into action at the St. Clair County Meet, Tuesday, April 24, at Belleville West High School, and it runs the Marion Relays, Friday, April 27.