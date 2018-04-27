Graf Wins One Singles’ Sinnock Tournament Title

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

After crushing Centralia, 8-1, last Thursday, Andy Graf led the Mascoutah High School Boys’ Tennis Team to a fourth-place finish at the 16-team, J.D. Sinnock Invite – headquartered at Washington Park in Springfield.

Graf won the one singles’ title at Springfield with three victories; the number two doubles’ team of Cameron Pavelschak and Shawn Wienstroer and the six singles’ player, Nate Yaklovich, finished second in their respective flights.

Graf vanquished Raj Sinha of Springfield, 6-2, 6-2, in their second-straight, championship match.

Graf opened the tournament with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Adam Hanson of Bloomington and then downed Kevin Zhang of Chatham-Glenwood, 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals.

Graf opened the first set against Sinha winning four-straight games.

In set two, he fell behind 3-2 but saved the next game with a crisp passing shot at deuce point. After that, he reeled off three-straight games with solid groundstroke winners, pinpoint passing shots, and several big serves – pulling out an ace at match point.

Pavelschak and Wienstroer started off the two doubles’ competition with a 7-6, 6-1 win over Issa and Childress of Chatham, and then the Mascoutah pair defeated Bloomington’s Pratt and Vattikuti, 6-1, 6-0. But they lost in the finals to Springfield’s Beavers and Brandon, 6-2, 6-2.

Yaklovich scored a 4-6, 7-5, 10-3 victory over Eli Ommen of Rochester to open the tournament; defeated Zeke Cross of Springfield, 6-3, 6-1 in the semifinal; but had no answers in the title match, losing 6-2, 6-0 to Nolan Johnson of Sacred Heart-Griffin

Graf and Jared Ceule finished fourth at one doubles, nabbing a 6-1, 6-3 win over Sacred Heart’s top team in the opening round. Ceule and Cal McCollum came in fourth in three and five singles, and Wienstroer added a fifth place at four singles.

Graf, Ceule, Isaac Beck, Sam Moll, Devon Griffith, and Dylan Lercher recorded easy singles wins at one through six against Centralia.

Wienstroer and Pavelschak defeated the Orphans’ top duo, 6-2, 6-1, and McCollum and Yaklovich triumphed 6-2, 6-3 at two.