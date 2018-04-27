HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese Invites Community to a Kids Safety Fair May 12

BREESE – HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese invites the community to attend their Kids Safety Fair event on May 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Breese Central Community High School. This event will provide various safety education topics for kids in preschool through eighth grade.

The Kids Safety Fair will offer bike helmet fittings, and the first 75 children to get fitted will receive a helmet. Other booths at the safety fair include car seat safety checks, swimming/lifejacket safety, nutrition information and much more. The Illinois State Police K9 Unit, the local EMS and fire department, as well as the Air Rescue flight will be onsite to give talks and demonstrations. Snacks, giveaways and prizes will also be given out.

“We are excited to bring an event like this to our community, and we hope to provide a fun-filled, educational day for families,” said Serra Morton, Director of Women and Infants at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese.

“Working in the Emergency Department, we see many cases throughout the year that could have been avoided. It is our goal to provide safety information that can help families avoid a trip to the hospital, said Ashley White, Emergency Department Manager at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese.

For more information, please contact Serra at serra.morton@hshs.org or Ashley at ashley.white@hshs.org.

For more information about HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese, visit the hospital’s web site at stjoebreese.com. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.