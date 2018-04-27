Mascoutah Senior Center Seeks Volunteers

The Mascoutah Senior Center provides heart-warming services to the residents of Mascoutah. They have a variety of programs that give residents a chance to meet and chat with friends, strengthen their health with yoga or stretching exercises, as well as listen to speakers that share their knowledge on a wide range of topics. And most importantly, they provide hot, nourishing meals that are essential to the elderly.

Unfortunately, the Senior Center is finding it difficult to make sure those still living at home receive those meals.

The Mascoutah Senior Center, located at 227 N Market St. in Mascoutah, is in need of volunteers who can assist in the kitchen or deliver Meals on Wheels.

There are currently three routes in Mascoutah that are in need of drivers. It is only from 10:45 am to 11:45 am, and you can commit to whatever number of days you wish. If you can drive for one day a week, that is great. Two or more days? Even better. Can you only deliver meals once a month? Don’t be shy. Give Director Katie Stein a call at the center and sign up. She can be reached at 566-8758.

Meals of Wheels is more than just delivering meals to the elderly. You are making sure they are alright, striking up a conversation with them, and making them feel wanted. All of this for just one hour a day of your time.

If you are more of an kitchen person, volunteers are also needed to help prepare the Meals on Wheels. Once again, if you can commit to one day a week, that is great. More days? Much better! The kitchen is usually busy from 8 am to 1 p.m. but if you could provide a minimum of 2-1/2 hours volunteer service, it would be greatly appreciated.

For just an hour or two of your time, you can make a world of difference to someone who needs and appreciates your help. Please call today. 566-8758.