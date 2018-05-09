33 MHS Students To Travel to Ecuador



MASCOUTAH – Thirty-three outstanding Mascoutah High School Spanish students will be traveling to Ecuador in South America in June 2019 to extend their learning of the Spanish-speaking world outside the classroom and to practice their language skills in an immersive environment. The tour is being coordinated by Sarah Jansen, a Spanish teacher at the high school, and will also be chaperoned by Katherine Ortega, Brenda Cook, Spanish teachers, Kira Budde, a biology/ecology teacher, and Cody Reynolds, a health teacher.

This tour is exceptional because students will experience a huge variety of activities, which include stepping on the Equator, traveling by cable car up the volcanic mountains that surround the beautiful capital of Quito, shopping in an authentic, indigenous handicraft and textile market, white-water rafting and hiking in the Amazon Jungle, meeting a native tribe and touring their village, visiting a local school, and snorkeling in and learning about the Galapagos islands and their incredible, unique animal species.

These students are ready for the experience of a lifetime and are excited to represent Mascoutah a world away!