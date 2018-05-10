Mascoutah Library Receives $3,500 Grant

The Mascoutah Library recently received a $3,500 grant from Secretary of State Jesse White. The funds were part of the Back To Books program open to eligible Illinois public and school libraries.

White thanked the Mascoutah Library staff for their efforts to provide quality library services. “Libraries remain the best and most reliable source Illinoisans have for information access, resource sharing and encouraging and supporting lifelong learning,” stated White.

According to Mascoutah Library Director Marian Albers, the grant will use the awarded funds to “help our young learners level up in life by developing and updating our Juvenile Non-Fiction collection.

“This collection has been increasingly utilized by the local elementary and middle schools for various projects that require research and independent study. Our goal is to support these students by maintaining a current, relevant Non-Fiction collection.”

Information about the Mascoutah Library can be found at www.mascoutahlibrary.com or by calling 566-2562.

Don’t forget about the Summer Reading at the Library which will be held June 18-July 26.

Ages 1-4 Mondays @10:30

Ages 5-8 Tuesdays @10:30

Ages 9-14 Thursdays @12:45

Children must be registered by a parent or guardian at the library. Deadline to sign-up is June 9.

The Summer reading program is free for Mascoutah Patrons. A nominal fee is charged for patrons of other libraries.